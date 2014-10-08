Welcome to Windhoek
Such apparent incongruities aside, Windhoek makes a great place to begin or break a journey through Namibia or rest at journey's end. The accommodation choices, food variety, cultural sights, shopping and African urban buzz give it an edge not found anywhere else in Namibia.
Windhoek activities
2-Night Namibia Sossusvlei Desert Adventure
Explore Namibia’s top desert attraction of Sossusvlei, located in the middle of Namib-Naukluft National Park. A salt and clay pan more than 186 miles (300 km) long and 87 miles (140 km) wide, Sossusvlei resembles an amphitheater surrounded by soaring red sand dunes that reach as high as 984 feet (300 meters). On your tour, also visit nearby Deadvlei, a famous clay pan, and enjoy a myriad of scenic pleasures along the way.See the Itinerary for details on each day’s activities.
3-Day Sossusvlei Tour from Windhoek
Day 1Windhoek – Sesriem area (350 km) (LD) (camping)You will be collected at your Windhoek accommodation between 08:00 & 08:30We travel out over the Eros Mountains and along scenic roads on our way south-west to the desert. Passing the Namib Naukluft Mountains and visiting the small settlement of Solitaire. Arrive at the campsite in the afternoon in time for sunset over the dunes. Day 2Sesriem area– Sossusvlei – Sesriem area (camping) (BLD)Early morning start to catch the sunrise at Dune 45. After breakfast continue to the 4x4 parking area where you trek the last 5km to Deadvlei and Sossusvlei on foot. Landscape photo opportunities abound in the cool of the morning, with dawn’s soft light first illuminating the dunes from crest down the back slope, then blazing orange everywhere, creating a powerful contrasting vista across the whole desert. Ancient mineral pans, stunted camel thorn trees and the chance of seeing a gemsbok or ostrich makes it essential to remember your camera!We spend the morning in and around Sossusvlei, also visiting dune 45. Return to the campsite around lunch time. Some time for relaxation before we will take a short excursion to the Sesriem Canyon.Day 3Sesriem area – Windhoek (450 km) (BL)After your last breakfast at the campsite, your journey back to Windhoek begins. Travel via the scenic Gamsberg Mountain Pass, and arrive back in Windhoek in the late afternoon. You will be dropped of at your accommodation in Windhoek op your return. The style is limited participation, assisted camping with the participation limited to only helping with the tents.The price is virtually fully inclusive of everything you will need whilst travelling with us.
4-Day Etosha And Swakopmund Adventure from Windhoek
Day 1: Halali, Etosha National Park (LD) You will be collected from your guesthouse/hotels as 07:15am and brought to the office for the pre-departure talk and to meet the rest of the group. En-route, we stop briefly at Otjiwarongo and enjoy a light lunch pack before entering Etosha National Park through the Anderson Gate. An afternoon game drive takes us through the park visiting waterholes looking for predators as well as plains game. We arrive at our lodge just before sunset and settle into our rooms. A visit to the floodlit waterhole is a must while dinner is prepared by your guide over an open fire. Day 2: Taleni Etosha Village (BDL) We start our day at sunrise with an early game drive to catch the predators while they are still active before returning to Halali for breakfast. Our second game drive mid-morning takes us to the impressive Etosha Pan “great white place” before continuing to look for the Big 4. We arrive back at Halali where our guide will prepare a delicious lunch. After lunch we head off on our final game drive across the park towards Okaukuejo calling into some well-known waterholes. Accommodation tonight is just outside the park in twin share permanent tents with dinner prepared by the guide. Day 3: Hotel a la Mer, Swakopmund (BL) Enjoy an early morning breakfast and departure from the lodge is by 07.30am. The route today takes us into the dramatic and beautiful scenery of Damaraland. We have the chance to meet local people, from the Herero ladies, to the Damara people, and if we are lucky some Himba people too. On arrival at the coast, we stop briefly to dip our toes in the Atlantic Ocean while viewing the latest ship to wreck on the Skeleton Coast. We arrive in Swakopmund mid-afternoon which gives time to explore this quaint seaside town on foot. Dinner tonight is at own expense. Day 4: Windhoek (BL)Leisurely breakfast is offered, and for those interested in birds we depart Swakopmund at 10am to Walvis Bay to see the flamingos in the Walvis Bay lagoon and Dune 7, the highest dune in the area, to experience the “sand sea” along the coastal strip. You will return to Windhoek in the afternoon with lunch served en-route. We make a brief stop at the Okahandja Wood Carving Markets where you can haggle for locally produced goods from the carvers themselves. You will be dropped at your overnight accommodation. (BL)
5-Day Etosha National Park on a Budget Tour from Windhoek
Day 1: Windhoek Arrival and pick up at airport and transfer to your 3 star accommodation. Here your ground agent will meet with you and run through your trip.Day 2: Etosha National ParkAfter a long drive this morning, we will travel north passing through farmlands, grasslands and stopping at small towns along the way, we aim to arrive at the main camp in Etosha in the middle afternoon. After entering Etosha we game drive our way through the camp where we will check in and make camp. Day 3: Etosha National ParkEtosha National Park -Full Day Game Drive (camping)A full day’s game driving today and we leave early to enjoy the cool morning air as we game drive our way through Etosha to Halali camp, situated in the middle of the park. Along the way we visit several waterholes and are afforded splendid views of the massive Etosha Pan. The game viewing is usually excellent. We stop at Halali camp for a rest and a leisurely lunch and there is time to visit the Halali waterhole and to make use of the swimming pool and bar facilities before continuing to the western side of the park and our camp at Okaukuejo. After your evening meal there are still more chances to see Etosha’s big game at Okaukuejo’s floodlit waterhole, situated on the boundary of our camp and easily reachable on foot. Okaukuejo is famous for its waterhole, which has been described as one of the “best game viewing opportunities in Southern Africa”. Situated on the doorstep of our camp, black rhino, elephant, lion and numerous species of antelope are usually seen. Day 4: Swakopmund We rise for a pre-sunrise breakfast and then game drive until mid morning when we will stop for lunch. After lunch we head directly via Omaruru to the coast before arriving late afternoon in Swakopmund. We recommend exploring this seaside town on foot this afternoon and perhaps visiting the jetty for sundowners overlooking the cold Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will be happy to recommend a good restaurant for your evening meal. Accommodation is in bungalows. Day 5: Swakopmund From early morning after a sumptuous breakfast, many adventures await to be enjoyed: sky diving / hot air ballooning / sandboarding / quadbike riding/ seal and dolphin tour and tour of crafts markets. Lunch is enjoyed and all return to Windhoek.
5-Day Exclusive Namibia Tour from Windhoek
Day 1: ArrivalArrival, pick-up and transfer to exclusive 5* accommodation. Here your ground agent will meet with you and run through your trip.Day 2: ErindiEarly rise and leave for Erindi game farm. At 10.30am take a Game drive and enjoy lunch at Erindi’s restaurant. Leave through Omaruru gate to Etosha passing vast farmlands and arrive at Epacha Game farm.Day 3: Damaraland | Twyfelfontein’s EngravingsExplore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Twyfelfontein, seeing its footprints and remarkable rock engravings (petroglyphs) of wild animals — rhinos, elephants, giraffes and zebras, among others. It is thought they were made over a period of 2,000 years by local San hunter-gatherers, offering insight into their ritual and belief systems.Day 4: Ongava Private Game Reserve | Pastoral PeopleTake a scenic drive to Kamanjab to the Otjikandero Himba village, home to the last traditional tribe in Namibia. Witness Himba rituals, such as the milking ceremony and smoke bath, and learn about their beliefs regarding holy fire, ancestors and herbal medicine. Continue to the private Ongava Game Reserve bordering Etosha National Park. Then, discover it differently during night game drives, when hungry predators dare out to hunt. After lunch we head directly through the Namib Desert, Skeleton Coast before arriving late afternoon in Swakopmund. We recommend exploring this seaside town on foot this afternoon and perhaps visiting the jetty for sundowners overlooking the cold Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will be happy to recommend a good restaurant for your evening meal. Day 5: Depart Windhoek From early morning after breakfast, many adventures await to be enjoyed: sky diving/ hotair ballooning/sandboarding/quadbike riding/seal dolphin tour and tour of crafts markets.
5-Day Family Friendly Tour of Etosha from Windhoek
Day 1: Arrival Pick-up at airport and transfer to your 4 star accommodation. Here your ground agent will meet with you and run through your trip Day 2: Lodge inside Etosha National Park We depart from your accommodation in Windhoek at 7.45am. We stop at Erindi Game Farm for a early morning game drive. We enjoy lunch at Erindi before entering Etosha National Park through the Namutoni Gate. We game drive across the park visiting waterholes looking for predators as well as zebra, giraffe, elephant and rhino. We arrive at our accommodation just before sunset located inside Etosha National Park and has a floodlit waterhole next to the camp. Dinner is served in a restaurant and an early night is recommended. Day 3: Permanent Tented Camp outside Etosha National Park We rise for a pre-sunrise breakfast and then game drive until mid morning when we will stop for a light snack on the largest salt pan in Namibia, the mighty Etosha Pan (seasonal). We have lunch at halali and then westwards to Okaukuejo, where we can watch animals at a floodlit waterhole Day 4: Swakopmund Early morning breakfast before departing at 8am for our drive via the communal lands of Damaraland (Kunene Region) where we see the communal farmers in this dry arid region. We stop at the Ugab River bridge to visit with the beautiful Herero ladies who sell their small art and craft items to support their families. After lunch we head directly through the Namib Desert and stop at the latest shipwreck on the Skeleton Coast before arriving late afternoon in Swakopmund. We recommend exploring this seaside town on foot this afternoon and perhaps visiting the jetty for sundowners overlooking the cold Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will be happy to recommend a good restaurant for your evening meal. You will be dropped at your accommodation and later taken to that restaurant of your choice by your guide. Day 5: WindhoekFrom early morning after a sumptuous breakfast, many adventures - halfday desert tour/seal and dolphin cruise/ Mondesa tour or quadbike riding -await to be enjoyed. Lunch is enjoyed and all return to Windhoek by 2pm to arrive at 6pm.