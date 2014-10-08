4-Day Etosha And Swakopmund Adventure from Windhoek

Day 1: Halali, Etosha National Park (LD) You will be collected from your guesthouse/hotels as 07:15am and brought to the office for the pre-departure talk and to meet the rest of the group. En-route, we stop briefly at Otjiwarongo and enjoy a light lunch pack before entering Etosha National Park through the Anderson Gate. An afternoon game drive takes us through the park visiting waterholes looking for predators as well as plains game. We arrive at our lodge just before sunset and settle into our rooms. A visit to the floodlit waterhole is a must while dinner is prepared by your guide over an open fire. Day 2: Taleni Etosha Village (BDL) We start our day at sunrise with an early game drive to catch the predators while they are still active before returning to Halali for breakfast. Our second game drive mid-morning takes us to the impressive Etosha Pan “great white place” before continuing to look for the Big 4. We arrive back at Halali where our guide will prepare a delicious lunch. After lunch we head off on our final game drive across the park towards Okaukuejo calling into some well-known waterholes. Accommodation tonight is just outside the park in twin share permanent tents with dinner prepared by the guide. Day 3: Hotel a la Mer, Swakopmund (BL) Enjoy an early morning breakfast and departure from the lodge is by 07.30am. The route today takes us into the dramatic and beautiful scenery of Damaraland. We have the chance to meet local people, from the Herero ladies, to the Damara people, and if we are lucky some Himba people too. On arrival at the coast, we stop briefly to dip our toes in the Atlantic Ocean while viewing the latest ship to wreck on the Skeleton Coast. We arrive in Swakopmund mid-afternoon which gives time to explore this quaint seaside town on foot. Dinner tonight is at own expense. Day 4: Windhoek (BL)Leisurely breakfast is offered, and for those interested in birds we depart Swakopmund at 10am to Walvis Bay to see the flamingos in the Walvis Bay lagoon and Dune 7, the highest dune in the area, to experience the “sand sea” along the coastal strip. You will return to Windhoek in the afternoon with lunch served en-route. We make a brief stop at the Okahandja Wood Carving Markets where you can haggle for locally produced goods from the carvers themselves. You will be dropped at your overnight accommodation. (BL)