National Museum of Namibia

The excellent display on Namibia’s independence at the country’s historical museum provides some enlightening context to the struggles of this young country. But probably the most interesting part of the museum is the rock-art display, with some great reproductions; it would definitely be worth a nose around before heading to see rock art at the Brandberg or Twyfelfontein. It’s housed in Windhoek’s oldest surviving building, dating from the early 1890s; it originally served as the headquarters of the German Schutztruppe.

The rest of the museum contains memorabilia and photos from the colonial period as well as indigenous artefacts. Outside the museum, don’t miss the somewhat incongruous collection of railway engines and coaches, which together formed one of the country’s first narrow-gauge trains.