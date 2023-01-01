Daan Viljoen Game Park

This beautiful wildlife park sits in the Khomas Hochland about 18km west of Windhoek. You can walk to your heart’s content through lovely wildlife-rich desert hills, and spot gemsboks, kudus, mountain zebras, springboks, hartebeests, warthogs and elands. Daan Viljoen is also known for its birdlife and over 200 species have been recorded, including the rare green-backed heron and pin-tailed whydah. Daan Viljoen’s hills are covered with open thorn-scrub vegetation that allows excellent wildlife viewing, and three walking tracks have been laid out. There's also an on-site luxury lodge.

The 3km Wag-‘n-Bietjie Trail follows a dry riverbed from near the park office to Stengel Dam. A 9km circuit, the Rooibos Trail crosses hills and ridges and affords great views back to Windhoek in the distance. The 34km Sweet-Thorn Trail circuits the empty eastern reaches of the reserve.

To get to Daan Viljoen, take the C28 west from Windhoek; Daan Viljoen is clearly signposted off the Bosua Pass Hwy, about 18km from the city.