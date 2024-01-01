Owambo Campaign Memorial

Windhoek

At the entry to the train station parking area, you’ll see the Owambo Campaign Memorial, which was erected in 1919 to commemorate the 1917 British and South African campaign against Chief Mandume of the Kwanyama Owambo. Heavily outmatched by the colonial armies, the chief depleted all of his firepower and committed suicide rather than surrendering.

  • Christuskirche

    Christuskirche

    0.74 MILES

    Windhoek’s best-recognised landmark, and something of an unofficial symbol of the city, this German Lutheran church stands on a traffic island and lords…

  • Daan Viljoen Game Park

    Daan Viljoen Game Park

    8.5 MILES

    This beautiful wildlife park sits in the Khomas Hochland about 18km west of Windhoek. You can walk to your heart’s content through lovely wildlife-rich…

  • National Museum of Namibia

    National Museum of Namibia

    0.44 MILES

    The excellent display on Namibia’s independence at the country’s historical museum provides some enlightening context to the struggles of this young…

  • Zoo Park

    Zoo Park

    0.65 MILES

    Although this leafy park served as a public zoo until 1962, today it functions primarily as a picnic spot and shady retreat for lunching office workers…

  • Trans-Namib Transport Museum

    Trans-Namib Transport Museum

    Windhoek’s beautiful old Cape Dutch–style train station on Bahnhof St was constructed by the Germans in 1912, and was expanded in 1929 by the South…

  • Independence Memorial Museum

    Independence Memorial Museum

    0.87 MILES

    Opened in 2014, this museum is dedicated to the country's anticolonial and independence struggle. The first floor tells the story of Namibia under…

  • Heinitzburg Castle

    Heinitzburg Castle

    1.28 MILES

    Uphill from Robert Mugabe Ave are the three Windhoek 'castles', including the 1914 Heinitzburg, which today houses a hotel and fine restaurant. The other…

  • Owela Museum

    Owela Museum

    0.47 MILES

    Part of the National Museum of Namibia, located about 600m from the main building, exhibits at the Owela Museum focus on Namibia’s natural and cultural…

