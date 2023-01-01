Skeleton Coast Park

Rolling fogs and dusty sandstorms encapsulate the Skeleton Coast's eerie, remote and wild feel. Despite the enduring fame of this coastline, surprisingly few travellers ever reach the park itself, most of them driving no further north than Cape Cross, which sits 110km south of the park's entry gate at Ugabmund. In order to preserve this incredibly fragile environment, Namibian Wildlife Resorts (NWR) imposes strict regulations on individuals seeking to do more than transit through the park on the salt road.

You can get a free transit permit to pass between Ugabmund and Springbokwater, which can be obtained at the gates. To transit the park, you must pass the entry gate before 1pm and exit through the other gate before 3pm the same day. Note that transit permits aren’t valid for Torra Bay or Terrace Bay. If you plan to linger, visit the NWR offices in Windhoek or Swakopmund.