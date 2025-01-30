Part of the Marrakesh-Safi region, and nestled along Morocco’s windswept Atlantic coastline, is Essaouira. This port and bohemian town, with a UNESCO World Heritage status, is known for its striking white and blue medina. It effortlessly captures the imagination with its rich history, which dates back to the Phoenicians and Carthaginians. With its harmony between tradition and modernity and the region's stunning landscapes and vibrant energy, Essaouira has long been a magnet for travelers seeking both serenity and adventure.

The town’s laid-back vibe and welcoming hospitality makes exploring the local souqs and the crafts on sale a complete joy. Use this first-time guide to help you plan your visit and uncover the region’s best features, ensuring your time in Essaouira and along the Atlantic coast will be as authentic as the place itself.

The welcoming town of Essaouira, with its UNESCO-listed ed is a joy to explore. Balate.Dorin/Shutterstock

When should I go?

Essaouira is internationally renowned as the “Windy City of Africa,” thanks to its near-constant winds, making it a huge draw for windsurfers between April and November.

Late spring brings the Gnaoua World Music Festival, a three-day celebration, which features over 400 artists, innovative performances, and musicians from countries including Spain, Senegal, Brazil, Algeria and the Palestinian Territories.

During the summer months Essaouira has an active beach scene where visitors enjoy various water sports and horseback riding along the Atlantic coast.

Do I need a visa for Morocco?

Tourists from countries like the UK, EU, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand can visit Morocco visa-free for up to 90 days with a passport valid for six months and a return or onward ticket. Travelers from some other countries may need an Electronic Travel Authorization (AEVM), which can be submitted via an online application either electronically or via the nearest Moroccan embassy, consulate or visa center.

How much time should I spend in Essaouira and the Atlantic coast?

If you just want to chill out in Essarouira itself, then allow at least three days, but if you plan to fully immerse yourself in local activities and explore the surrounding region, a two-week stay is ideal. Hiring a car gives you the flexibility to drive along the coast and desert, and travel to more remote areas easily. Explore Safi, a two-hour drive away, known for its pottery and culinary specialties. If you choose to make the three-hour drive to Marrakesh and visit its exquisite museums, be sure to book entrance tickets to major attractions such as Jardin Majorelle and Musée Yves Saint Laurent in advance.

Within the walls of the medina are places to stay as well as shops, cafes and restaurants. Ana Flasker/Shutterstock

Is it easy to travel around Essaouira and beyond?

Essaouira Mogador Airport is just a 20-minute drive from the medina. If staying within the medina, note that parking is outside its 18th-century seafront ramparts, while resorts outside offer simpler parking options.

Essaouira itself is compact and highly walkable, especially if you're staying in the medina, where most hostels and hotels are located. Resorts, on the other hand, tend to be outside the medina, usually no more than a 5–10-minute drive away. Some resorts even offer free shuttle services to the city center, though schedules can vary depending on the season. If you're planning to stay within Essaouira town, a local taxi can often be the easiest and most convenient option.

The local bus service, Lima Bus, has routes that serve Sidi Ishaq to the north, Smimou and Sidi Kaouki in the south, and Tafettachte to the east. While this network can be used for day trips, having a car offers greater flexibility and privacy, making it much easier for visitors to split their itinerary between Essaouira and surrounding destinations. Car hire is available at the airport.

Top things to do in Essaouira

Ride horseback along the Atlantic coast

From being lured by its Atlantic swells, Essaouira has become famous for its unique riding experiences on golden beaches, under open skies with unforgettable sunsets. Cheval Essaouira and Essaouira Horseride are two of the best companies to get in touch with. From one- or two-hour local rides to multiday treks beyond the city, the feeling of galloping along the coast is truly unforgettable, and offers a sense of connection to nature and the vast ocean.

The near-constant Atlantic winds make Essaouira a top destination for surfers and kitesurfers. Matej Kastelic/500px

Surf Essaouira's epic waves

Essaouira is renowned for its exceptional surf conditions that attract beginners and pros from around the world. Yalla Surf offers surfing, kitesurfing and wing foiling lessons led by experienced and trusted multilingual locals with good knowledge of the region. From group to private lessons, as well as package holidays and an all-inclusive experience, Yalla Surf is able to accommodate all levels and adapt to your needs. Group surf lessons, which take place in Essaouira, Sidi Kaouki and Imsouane, start at €30 (US$31) for a two-hour session.

Be pampered in Sidi Kaouki

Sidi Kaouki, a 30-minute drive south from Essaouira, is a laid-back coastal village popular with surfers in search of bigger waves. It's also a little quieter than Essaouira in the high-season months, making it popular with visitors keen to escape the crowds. Shop at local markets for argan-oil products – cosmetics, soap and shampoos – that the area is known for, and perhaps treat yourself to a pamper with a night at the Kasbah d’Eau, a boutique hotel with a traditional hammam.

My favorite thing to do in destination

I'm drawn to adrenaline-filled activities in nature, whether that's horseback riding along the Atlantic coast, sand-boarding on the dunes, or hiking in the Atlas Mountains. To wind down, and connect with the local community, I love wandering within the medina walls. Café L’Esprit is perfect for coffee, and stop by Brunch & Co for a chicken club sandwich and iced coffee.

Where should I stay in Essaouira?

La Smala Hostel has a laid-back vibe and bohemian charm. Guests love the communal spaces, rooftop terrace and frequent music jams that make it easy to meet like-minded adventurers. For a beautifully restored riad in the center of the medina, stay at Riad Lyon-Mogador. Rooms are cozy and it has a stunning rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the city and ocean. If you're looking for five-star elegance and ocean views, stay at Hôtel Le Médina Essaouira Thalassa sea & spa - MGallery located on the beachfront, and just an 8-minute walk to the medina.

Expect to pay around US$2 for a mint tea. Adam Smigielski/Getty Images

How much money do I need?

Essaouira is a budget-friendly option compared to many other destinations in Africa. Here is a guide to some average costs.

Night in a budget hostel: Dh370–740 (US$34–74)

Double room for two in a mid-range hotel: Dh740–1470 (US$74–147)

Coffee or mint tea: Dh20–30 (US$2–3)

Tagine with fresh local vegetables: Dh70 (US$7)

Fresh fish with couscous and vegetables: Dh100 (US$10)

Traditional Moroccan sandwich: Dh20–50 (US$2–5)

Can I use a credit card or should I bring cash?

Credit cards are widely accepted in tourist areas and for online bookings, but carry cash for local activities and market stalls. Negotiations are welcome, but be respectful of the work of artisans and the local community. Avoid converting all your money at the airport due to unfavorable rates – exchange small amounts for immediate needs and the rest gradually at the banks in the medina. The Moroccan dirham is a closed currency that cannot be reconverted, so exchange only what you need for your stay.

Is Essaouira safe?

As a solo female traveler, I found Essaouira to be wonderfully safe, thanks to its traffic-free medina and laid-back atmosphere. That said, a few travel-savvy tips can enhance your experience: keep your belongings secure, avoid photographing locals without permission (this might require a tip), and use licensed taxis or arrange transport back to your accommodation if you're out late.

This is a culturally rich and historically a diverse city. However Morocco has conservative attitudes toward LGBTIQ+ people, and public displays of affection (regardless of orientation) are frowned upon. While Essaouira is more relaxed than other parts of the country, discretion is advised, particularly in more rural areas outside the medina.

What languages are spoken in Essaouira?

Although much of the region is multilingual, with English and French widely spoken, making an effort to communicate in Arabic, the local language, is greatly appreciated and respected. It demonstrates genuine interest in the culture and the community, setting you apart from those visiting solely for the sun, sea and sand. Arabic dialects differ, but here are a few common phrases that can be useful and understood in Morocco:

Aslama or al-salam alaykom – hello or peace be upon you.

Bislama – goodbye.

Samahni – sorry/excuse me.

Shukran – thank you.

Kam hatha? – how much is this?

Fayne/kif nemchi li…? – where is/how can I get to…?