Reflecting mighty Himalayan peaks on its shimmering blue water, Chandra Taal makes a major impression on anyone who makes the trip here.

Nestled in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley at a lofty elevation of 14,100ft (4300m), this beautiful body of water (“Moon Lake” in Hindi) takes its name from its crescent-moon shape. The source of the Chandra River, Chandra Taal is also a high-altitude wetland and Ramsar site. This designation means it’s recognized and protected by the international Convention on Wetlands as a major site of biological diversity, integral to the food chain and indeed human survival.

The off-road adventure to this remote lake is raw, rough and scenic. Here’s how to take it all in.

When should I go to Chandra Taal?

Chandra Taal is only open for four months, from mid-June to mid-September. (It’s covered by snow for the remainder of the year.) The weather in this summer timeframe is mostly pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 54°F to 68°F (12°C to 20°C) during the day before dropping as low as 41°F (5°C) at night. With the arrival of monsoon season in mid-July and early August, the roads become dangerous thanks to overflowing streams, landslides and water crossings. Most people avoid these times and resume their travels in mid-August and September, after which the route to the lake closes.

A man looks out at the Himalayas reflecting on the surface of Chandra Taal, Himachal Pradesh, India. Dilchaspiyaan/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Chandra Taal?

You can visit Chandra Taal in a single (very long) day, driving to the lake first thing in the morning, then back in the afternoon. Make it two days if you wish to stay overnight at a nearby campsite. Whether you start your journey from Kaza or Manali (or passing from the former to the latter, then on to Shimla), you should plan on departing for Chandra Taal in the early morning and reach here no later than noon to safely navigate the rough terrain and narrow mountain roads safely on your return.

The drive times are intimidating: five hours each way to and from Kaza, and seven hours each way from Manali. A designated parking lot lies about 3200ft (1km) from the lake; from there, it’s a 10-to-15-minute walk to the water.

If you plan to camp overnight, you can visit the lake when you first arrive, then return to the campsite, which is about 2 miles (3km) from the parking lot. You’ll find several choices at the officially designated site; we recommend booking through an authorized travel agent to find the most reliable, ecologically responsible option.

Is it easy to get in and around Chandra Taal?

Not really, no. Since there’s no public transport, you’ll have to reach Chandra Taal via private taxi or shared 4x4, which you can arrange in Manali or Kaza. Though it is possible to drive to the lake yourself, we strongly recommend hiring a local driver who can navigate the challenging terrain. If you love motorbikes, you can rent one in Manali or Khangsar (a village in Lahaul, about 56 miles/90km away). The nearest airport to Chandra Taal is 112 miles (180km) away in Bhuntar, with connections to Delhi and other major Indian cities.

Top things to do in Chandra Taal

Hike along the lake’s edge

Chandra Taal is surrounded by a narrow trail – not officially marked but easy to follow – that lets you trace the lake’s circumference for 2½ miles (4km); count on 2½ hours total at a moderate pace. The trail is often followed by Spiti Valley shepherds and other residents, who undertake this parikrama (walk around the lake) to offer their prayers by the lake, which has sacred local significance.

Toward the end of June, you’ll witness stretches of meadows carpeted with vibrant wildflowers set against the barren lands of Spiti. The undulating slopes of the peaks that surround the lake make every moment here picture-perfect, and you’ll surely leave with dozens if not hundreds of scenic shots.

Tents under the stars at a campsite near Chandra Taal, Himachal Pradesh, India.

Stargaze from your campsite

Far from the city lights (very far!), the night sky above Chandra Taal is simply magical. If you stay at a camp, the panorama reveals a universe that doesn’t seem far away.

Trek from Chandra Taal to Baralacha La

The Chandra Taal–Baralacha La route is a remarkable, scenic and lesser-known Himalayan trek of about 18 miles (45km). But this is no walk in the park: graded moderate to difficult and leading through remote and rugged terrain, the trek is a challenge for even experienced hikers, and requires detailed planning and packing. Count on four to five days to tackle the route, which is open from mid-June and late September (aligning with Chandra Taal’s season)

Join up with a trekking group by booking directly through a reputable operator like Spiti Valley Packages, India Hikes, Trekup India and Himalaya Shelter. Alternatively, you can book a trek through an authorized travel agent.

Stupas and prayer flags at Kuzum La, a mountain pass at an elevation of 15,060ft (4590m) in Himachal Pradesh, India. Rahul D’silva/Shutterstock

Make your way to Kunzum La

Combine a visit to Chandra Taal with a journey to Kunzum La, just 13 miles (21km) away. One of the highest drivable mountain passes in all of India, Kunzum La serves as a gateway to the remote and ruggedly beautiful Spiti Valley, especially if you’re coming from the Manali side. Stop to seek blessings at the Kunzum Mata Temple before continuing your journey.

If you decide to continue on to Kaza from Kunzum La, the first village you’ll encounter as you descend is charming Losar, surrounded by barren mountains and well worth a stop.

Himalayan snow cocks on a hillside. Mateusz Misztal/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Chandra Taal

I’m both a nature lover and an amateur photographer, which makes a visit to Chandra Taal perfect for me. I love the area’s Himalayan biodiversity, which includes the elusive snow leopard, snow cock, golden eagle, red fox, Himalayan ibex and blue sheep. The countless wildflowers here are so small that I lie on the ground to take their pictures alongside wide-angle shots of the surrounding mountains. I especially love making time-lapse videos of the lake’s surface, which changes to different shades of blue as the clouds pass overhead.

How much money do I need for Chandra Taal?

Since it’s a remote destination with limited transport options, Chandra Taal can be a pricey place to visit, depending on how you choose to travel. Since there’s poor to no internet connectivity or nearby ATMs, count on carrying cash to pay all your expenses.

Hostel in Manali: ₹800–1500 (US$9.35–17.50)

Private taxi from Manali to Chandra Taal: ₹15,000–20,000 (US$175–234)

Motorbike rental in Manali or Khangsar: ₹1500–2500 (US$17.50–29) per day, depending on the bike and the condition

A simple meal of parantha (stuffed flatbread), Maggi noodles, tea, rajma (kidney beans) and rice at Chacha Chachi dhaba : ₹200–500 (US$2.34–5.85) per person/meal

One night of camping at Chandra Taal, ranging from basic to all-inclusive: ₹2500–10,000 (US$29–117)

A plate of Maggi noodles, momos or a sandwich at a dhaba along the Manali–Kaza road: ₹120 (US$1.40)

Be aware of acclimatization and altitude sickness

You should give yourself ample time to acclimatize to Chandra Taal’s high altitude by spending a night or two in Manali or Kaza beforehand. Additionally, do not walk too fast or run near the lake as that may exacerbate altitude sickness. We recommend carrying Diamox tablets for acute mountain sickness (AMS) as well as a small first aid kit during your visit. If you have concerns about your health, consult a medical professional before you travel.

Stop for a bite at Chacha-Chachi dhaba in Batal before you turn off the road for Chandra Taal. Vishal_Thakur/Shutterstock

What food, clothing and equipment do you need for Chandra Taal?

There are no shops or cafes in Chandra Taal. But you’ll want to stop for a plate of rajma chawal (kidney beans) or Maggi noodles at the famous Chacha-Chachi dhaba at Batal, from where the 10-mile (16km) road to the lake diverges off the Manali–Kaza road. Bring enough snacks, dry fruits or energy bars to help you stay energized after you pull off the road.

Given the climate, dress in layers and thick socks, and carry gloves and a good thermal jacket. Bring a power bank to charge your electronic devices on the go.

Environmental and cultural considerations at Chandra Taal

Chandra Taal lies in a fragile region, and the lake is considered sacred by the locals. Swimming, bathing and washing clothes or utensils in the lake is strictly prohibited, and camping is not allowed within three kilometers to protect it. Do not litter, and take all your waste with you.

Do you need permits to visit Chandra Taal?

Yes. Since Chandra Taal lies close to the India–Tibet border, an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for Indian tourists (at least those Indians crossing the Rohtang Pass, which lies between Chandra Taal and Manali), while foreign nationals require a Protected Area Permit (PAP). Permits can be obtained from the District Magistrate (DM) offices in Shimla or Reckong Peo. If you’re a foreign national, you’ll need to show your passport to show at the DM office. Make sure you seek help from authorized travel agencies and follow travel guidelines laid out for foreign nationals.