Bari sits on the shore of the Adriatic Sea, a millennia-old city of winding streets and sun-washed stone. Though not technically part of the Magna Graecia (the group of ancient Greek settlements along the southern Italian coast) like other cities in Puglia – the heel of boot-shaped Italy – Bari carries deep historical roots.

A visit here means wandering the narrow streets of the old quarter, relaxing along the lungomare (promenade) with views of the sea, exploring medieval castles and churches, and soaking in the magical atmosphere. And naturally, since this is Italy, a great meal is never far away.

Piazza del Ferrarese in the center of Bari. TravelGirl1981/Shutterstock

When should I go to Bari?

The best time of year to visit Bari, and the ideal time to travel the entirety of Puglia for that matter, is between April and June and then again in September and October. Spring brings gradually warmer temperatures, though expect occasional rain showers early on, and autumn offers similarly pleasant weather with fewer crowds than summer.

The bulk of the summer months, while demonstrating the full glory of a golden Italian summer, are the busiest and most expensive. The school year finishes at the beginning of June, and you might encounter a whole lot of Italian families taking their vacation in Puglia. It can also be wickedly hot, especially if you’re spending your days among the marble and stone buildings of Bari’s old city. You’ll want to plan any stay at the height of the season well in advance to make sure you find accommodations that suit your needs and aren't too hard on your wallet.

Still, a visit during the shoulder season requires some planning as well. Depending when Easter falls, you might catch some of its celebrations, which are usually beautiful but crowded, since Italian schools close in the days leading up to Easter Sunday and most workplaces close on Easter Monday. A great number of pilgrims descend on the city for Bari's annual celebration of its patron saint, St Nicholas, from May 7–9.

Abbazia di San Vito in Apulia, on the coast south of Bari. LauraVl/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Bari?

While it is one of the top 10 most populated cities in Italy, Bari isn't as sprawling as Rome. You could see all the major attractions in three days – and that’s taking it slow, not galloping from one place to another – but five days is probably a better amount of time. Then you can really take it easy and let your feet wander wherever they want to go. You can even squeeze in a day trip to another fantastic destination in Puglia, like the nearby beach resort at Polignano a Mare and the famous Abbazia di San Vito.

Bari is filled with pretty, narrow streets. TravelGirl1981/Shutterstock

Is it easy to get in and around Bari?

The short answer is yes. The slightly longer answer is yes, but it gets a little trickier if you’re looking to expand the visit beyond the city proper. You can get to Bari either via plane, landing at its airport, the Aeroporto Bari-Palese, or via train, especially if Bari is a stop on a longer Italian itinerary. The city’s railway station is regularly served by high-speed and InterCity trains, the latter of which offer overnight trips so that you can quite literally reach Bari in your sleep.

Once you’re in the city, it's easy to navigate the compact center by foot. Walking is your best bet to immerse yourself in the atmosphere and avoid the nightmare that can be urban driving, especially during peak traffic hours, but be sure to arm yourself with sufficient sun protection and plenty of water in summer.

If you want to get around outside of Bari, however, you’ll have to pick another means of transportation. Regional trains can come in handy, depending on where you want to go, but if your destination is a relatively smaller village, then you can travel by bus – inquire about routes at the city’s tourist centers at the airport, railway station and major landmarks like the Piazza del Ferrarese.

These centers are also a good place to ask about renting a car or scooter, which will give you maximum freedom to explore the area around Bari and stop at whatever catches your fancy. You’ll need an International Driving Permit and to pay attention to road signs, especially those indicating a ZTL, zona traffico limitato, meaning a limited traffic area – only residents of those areas are permitted to enter, and everyone else is guaranteed to be hit with a pretty hefty fine.

On the Strada delle Orecchiette, vendors prepare and sell the namesake fresh pasta shape. LauraVl/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Bari

Bari's history is burrowed deep into sun-washed stone, and one of the best things to do here is simply get lost in streets where you can feel the weight of centuries, then sit down for a life-changing meal by the glittering sea.

Take a walk along Bari’s most famous street

In the maze of Bari Vecchia, the old city, one street is a must-stop: the famous Strada delle Orecchiette. Orecchiette, which translates to “little ears,” is a fresh pasta shape typical of this corner of Puglia, and in the Strada delle Orecchiette, you can see plenty of skilled women making them by hand right in front of you, as generations have done before them. You can, of course, also buy a packet to bring home.

Savor traditional Bari flavors

No trip to Bari is complete without having some truly great seafood. While finding it is not hard in this coastal city, if you want a unique experience, head to N’dèrr’a la lanze, an open-air market that doubles as a street food bonanza, just a few steps off the Piazza del Ferrarese. But it’s only open in the mornings, so it’s the place for a spectacular seafood lunch, not dinner.

Go underground for a unique tour

Like any city that has seen centuries of life, what lies under modern Bari is just as interesting as what’s above ground. Tours operators like Bari Sotterranea bring tourists underground to what remains of the old Roman city. Archaeologists, who often lead these groups, are still making regular discoveries.

Wander the historic streets of Bari and you'll come across all sorts of fresh produce for sale. LauraVl/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Bari

Whatever city I'm in, my favorite thing to do is walk along the streets as if I am a resident going about my usual routine. It makes me feel like I can truly breathe in the place and its day-to-day life. And Bari is no different – I love simply wandering the alleys of Bari Vecchia, stopping at any corner that catches my curiosity and diving down side streets that I hadn’t planned on passing through.

I finish my walking tours in the Piazza del Ferrarese. Stepping out of the fascinating tangle of Bari Vecchia into this large square looking out onto the sea never gets old, especially during the celebrations in honor of St Nicholas, when the entire plaza is decked out in an impressive set of illuminations. The Norman church dedicated to the patron saint, holding relics stolen from Türkiye in the 11th century, is a short walk away.

How much money do I need for Bari?

Costs in Bari are more or less in line with prices in southern Italy's other cities – cheaper than Milan or Venice, but you shouldn’t imagine that everything will be dirt cheap, especially if you hang out in popular spots during high season. Plan for about €130 (US$145) per night for a hotel, though you can get it down to €50–70 (US$57–80) for a bed and breakfast during low season. You'll want around €100 (US$115) per person per day for your other expense, though that’s definitely generous. You can keep a tighter budget of around €70 (US$80) or even less and still enjoy some pretty good food and overall experiences.

One night in a hotel: €130 (US$145)

Seafood at a street stall: €10 (US$11.55)

Espresso: €1 (US$1.15)

Underground tour: €30 (US$35)

Daylong bus ticket: €2.50 (US$2.88)

Packet of handmade orecchiette: €5 (US$5.70)

Prepare for glare

Keep in mind that the Bari's center, including the Bari Vecchia, is made up mostly of marble and stone. While undoubtedly beautiful, it takes in all the heat of the sun and reflects it back at you, especially in the summer. If you’re visiting during particularly hot days, always keep water and maybe a fan on hand to help you cool down.

Polignano a Mare in Puglia. Dave G Kelly/Getty Images

Are there any beaches near Bari?

The beaches within Bari's city limits are more often than not packed with locals and the perfect spots to engage in the long-honored Italian beach-going tradition. Try Pane e Pomodoro or Torre Quetta, which are both what Italians call spiaggia libera – meaning free beaches with no clubs that you have to pay to enter. The ease of simply bringing your towel to the closest sandy location and spreading it out wherever you want aside, some of the best beaches in Italy are in smaller towns and villages quite nearby Bari, like Monopoli, Polignano a Mare and Cozze.

Can I use credit cards in Bari?

While credit cards are widely accepted, and most shops and restaurants will accept them with no issues, it’s always a good idea to have some cash for smaller purchases or shopping with vendors who might not have a card reader. Digital payments like Apple Pay generally aren’t as popular in Italy as in other parts of the world.

Is Bari safe?

Bari is no more dangerous than any other city, so apply the same common sense you would anywhere else, paying particular attention to pickpockets.