A few months ago, I stood in Wyoming looking out at the multicolored canyon view that Thomas Moran painted in 1872—and which ultimately convinced Congress to establish Yellowstone National Park, the first national park in the world, that same year. Now, 150 years later, the US National Parks system remains one of the most influential and beloved treasures in the world, preserving over 84 million acres of diverse landscapes and drawing over 330 million visitors each year.

Managed by the National Park Service (NPS), the system has long operated with the goal of conserving these natural areas while also providing public access and educational initiatives. Yes, it’s a mission that nearly contradicts itself: Preserving nature just as it is, while also allowing humans to explore it. It’s a delicate balance, and historically, that balance has been struck thanks to dedicated park staff. This includes park rangers, maintenance crews, and conservation experts, all of whom work to ensure the parks remain accessible, and safe — from fires, hurricanes, and badly behaved tourists alike. In Yellowstone, the park rangers I encountered were quick to share information on safety, wildlife, local plant species, trail shortcuts, which toilets had been recently cleaned (helpful!), and more.

However, in February 2025, the Trump administration ordered the firing of one thousand workers in the Forest Service. This complicated matters for many reasons. Most critically, the cuts mean fewer resources available for daily parks operations and visitor support.

A federal judge has deemed those mass firings illegal and ordered a reinstatement, but it could take time to reverse direction.

So, what will this mean for travelers coming to the parks this summer and beyond? Longer wait times, fewer services, potential closures of certain areas within the parks…and still, breathtaking natural beauty. If you're planning to visit a US national park in 2025, here’s what you should know.

How the National Park system normally works — and what’s changing

Normally, by this time of year, the NPS is beginning to onboard thousands of seasonal employees to ensure safety and cooperation throughout the busy summer season—but not this year. Because of the staff terminations, the parks “have been hobbled in their ability to ramp up for the busy summer season,” Auerbach says.

I was in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park just last week, and my guide Phil Barton shared some of the difficulties. “We had a training recently and they told us we lost 15 rangers, just in the Smokies,” Phil told me. “The slack won’t be picked up.”

And that’s saying something, because the National Park Service was already understaffed. “Since 2010, the NPS lost roughly 20% of their staff even prior to the recent cuts, while visitation has surged by 40 million people in that time,” explains Auerbach. Darley Newman, who has filmed in dozens of national parks over the years for her Emmy-nominated travel series on PBS, tells Lonely Planet that this increase in parks visitors has made being a responsible, prepared traveler increasingly important. “Overtourism has become a greater issue in many popular national parks,” Newman says. ““Travelers need to be even more prepared for their park visit.”

It’s important to realize just how wide-ranging the recent staff terminations were — and how, as a result, park visitors are very much flying solo without support this year. The firings included all probationary employees across the NPS, the US Forest Service (USFS), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. “Some of these National Park rangers whose positions have been eliminated, part of their jobs was protecting native species,” my other Smoky Mountains guide, Clayton LaPrees, told me. “Now there will be more problems with people illegally poaching.”

It also means “folks involved in search and rescue, wildfire management, wastewater treatment, emergency response,” and more, have been cut, Auerbach says. The "DIY" national park era has begun, and for better or worse, you’re on your own.

What can the traveler expect?

In 2025, travelers should expect fewer services available in national parks and public lands in general. That means physical on-site facilities as well as educational programming. Many parks, for example, have “already had to close or reduce hours at visitor centers and campgrounds and have eliminated public programs,” says Auerbach.

And you’re on your own when it comes to trip planning, too; visitors should research and prepare before arrival in the parks, “since rangers may not be as available to help them build safe and rewarding itineraries,” says Auerbach. This is not a time for park risks, so maybe save that bucket-list switchback hike for four years from now. It’s crucial that park visitors play it safe in 2025 since that search and rescue infrastructure has been so impacted by these deep staffing cuts—you don’t want to get stuck out there trying to rescue…yourself.

You should also expect the early season for summer 2025 to “be the most chaotic when visiting parks, as the hiring freeze on seasonal staff has only recently been lifted, which means many parks will not be able to onboard their full suite of seasonal employees for the beginning of the season,” says Auerbach. Your best bet may be to wait until July or August when summer is in full swing, since during the early season in particular, parks will likely struggle to maintain facilities, bathrooms, and public services, Auerbach explains.

Additionally, new regulations and policies are being introduced to manage the increasing number of park visitors, the decreasing numbers of staff, and the ongoing need to protect these fragile ecosystems. These new additions include reservation systems, more expensive entry fees, stricter rules about camping and tour guide permits, and limitations on access to certain high-demand areas to prevent overcrowding and minimize environmental impact.

How to be a safe, responsible traveler and make the most of your National Park visit

Most important piece of advice? Be prepared. Travelers should check ahead for park-specific updates, including potential closures, limited hours, or changes in services. Expect longer waits at popular sites, and be prepared for stricter rules on things like backcountry camping and group sizes. You should also ensure you do your own research at home before arrival rather than assuming rangers will be readily available to answer questions and help them with their trip, says Auerbach. “That means doubling down on efforts to leave no trace, since there will be fewer staff members available to clean up after travelers,” he says.

Here are the seven best ways to “leave no trace,” respect the parks, and ensure you have a safe and enjoyable time, too.

1. Plan ahead

Especially during this time of staff shortages, “we’re also looking to maximize our safety,” JD Tanner of conservation nonprofit Leave No Trace tells Lonely Planet. “We want to prevent things like search and rescue needs, especially when we do have staff shortages.” So know the regulations where you’re going, look at weather conditions, and prepare for any hikes you’re planning to take, to “reduce the likelihood of unintentional harm to those natural resources. When people put themselves in emergency situations, that’s where we see not only people getting hurt but those natural resources being harmed.”

And even in non-emergency situations, you don’t want to get closed out of the park entirely due to lack of planning. “Check the status of the place you’d like to visit before you go,” urges Newman, because “the hours may have changed and there may be additional requirements for advanced reservations.” Auerbach agrees, adding that “with less national park staff, people will need to be even more prepared and educated on their own…they may also need to book even further in advance, as already a few parks have reported some weekday closures.”

2. Pack smart

Remember: the national parks are in their DIY era, and you don’t want to be caught unprepared. Pack layers, sunscreen, water, and food, and one final important ingredient: “Bring more patience than usual,” Newman advises. “You may have longer lines for entries and other inconveniences.”

3. Dispose of trash properly

“Litter and human waste can pose a significant threat to our water and other parts of the ecosystem,” says Tanner. So be prepared to dispose of your litter and human waste properly. According to a 2018 study, approximately 292 million tons of municipal solid waste was generated by the US that year. “We’re talking large-scale amounts of trash,” Tanner continues. So, it’s important to make sure that trash isn’t ending up in our parks. Newman agrees, saying that “now more than ever, travelers will want to leave no trace and pack in and pack out their trash and other items when leaving their park adventure. We must all continue to be good stewards of these special places!”

4. Practice fire safety

This is crucial now more than ever. “Roughly 90% of our wildfires are human-caused wildfires in the US” says Tanner. That means campfires, cigarette butts, and other human-caused fire starts. “Agencies like the NPS, USFS, BLM, and USFWS are critical in keeping us all safe from wildfire,” explains Auerbach, who adds that even the fired folks who were not firefighters by job title “are very much a part of the infrastructure of our nation's wildfire prevention and response.” Especially as we approach the worst of the fire season, this year “our parks, forests, and communities near them are at dramatically higher risk for catastrophic wildfire,” says Auerbach. All of this to say: Be extremely diligent about fire danger and follow all regulations for safe extinguishing of fires since there is no longer any room for error given the lack of support.

5. Minimize impact.

This goes for campfire impact but also simply means avoiding contributing to overtourism, too. “If you know it’s a super crowded location, pick another trail or spot,” suggests Newman. “Consider also visiting neighboring national forests or state parks — other public lands to enjoy that are sometimes lesser known.”

6. Respect wildlife

“We hear a Yellowstone story every year about people getting too close to the buffalo or a bear in Yellowstone,” says Tanner. “It’s so important for that wildlife habitat and conservation that we’re keeping our distance from wildlife and securing our food properly.” So keep your distance and don’t be a “touron.”

7. Leave what you find and be considerate of others

Leave what you find — and be considerate of others. “That goes for our public lands, but also, honestly, when you’re just walking down the street in the city!” says Tanner.

And, of course, you should ensure that you are kind and considerate to any remaining parks staff you do encounter. “It is not their fault that campgrounds will have to close, trash and toilets will overflow, and that visitor services have already been cut,” says Auerbach. “Thank these people for their service.”