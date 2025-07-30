Whether you call it the Pearl of the Adriatic or King's Landing, Dubrovnik’s main claim to fame is its gorgeous UNESCO-listed old town, one of the best preserved medieval cores in the world. Spending an entire city break there might sound tempting, but as a local tour guide with over 10 years of experience, I would say that you must venture beyond the walls to truly experience our city. Here’s how to make the best of a weekend getaway to Dubrovnik.

When to arrive: There are now low-cost flights throughout the year, making Dubrovnik an excellent mini-break destination. To make the most of a long weekend, arrive Thursday night to hit the ground running early on Friday.

How to get from the airport: Take the airport shuttle, which stops at Ploče gate by the old town, and at the main bus station in Gruž; from Gruž, buses, taxis or transport apps can get you elsewhere.

Getting around town: Dubrovnik is compact and very walkable, but if you are not a fan of hilly terrain and stairs, use the yellow Libertas buses, which have good frequency and coverage.

Where to stay: The old town can be romantic but it is hectic, so consider staying around the Ploče area with views of the old town, whether at the iconic Excelsior hotel, or private accommodations like Villa King or Morning View apartment. Choosing the residential area of Lapad puts you close to beaches and areas frequented by locals.

What to pack: Pack casual clothing, sneakers and layers if coming outside the summer months; you'll want sandals and a hat in the summer.

Stradun, the main street through Dubrovnik's old town. Roman Babakin/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning

Dedicate your first day to exploring Dubrovnik old town. Buy the Dubrovnik pass (one-, three-, or seven-days) to get the best value on the sights; the one-day pass packs in the city walls, 10 city museums and a 24-hour bus pass for the same price as a single-entry ticket to the walls. Start early to beat the crowds and heat, making your breakfast quick, like a fruit cup from the open-air market at Gundulić square or an espresso and croissant at cafe Cele by the beautiful St Blaise's Church.

How to spend the day

If you can, hit the medieval city walls as soon as they open, starting by Ploče gates. Walk counterclockwise, admiring the grand carpet of terracotta roofs sprinkled with domes and towers, and local gardens and terraces. Exit by St John’s fort and descend for a scoop of artisanal gelato at Gianni’s.

Find the cathedral straight down the narrow alley and visit its remarkable treasury with relics of saints in an awe-inspiring display. Across the street, in the Rector's Palace, travel back in time to when Dubrovnik was a tiny but rich and progressive independent republic of Ragusa (1358–1808). For lunch, it's hard to beat the informal Buffet Škola, a time-honored sandwich bar, filling slabs of freshly baked bread with local cheese and pršut (prosciutto). Drink some water at Large Onofrio Fountain, then visit the gorgeous 14th-century cloister and still-operating pharmacy at the Franciscan monastery; the cream of rose, made here to ancient recipes, is a unique souvenir.

Lokrum island near Dubrovnik. trabantos/Shutterstock

Spend the afternoon at the forested Lokrum island, quick to reach by ferry from the old town port. Walk around the leafy island, take photos in the Benedictine monastery, or just plunge into the turquoise Adriatic from one of the many rocky outposts. After admiring the sunset from the island’s southern shores, catch the last ferry back. (Alternatively, you might book a guided sea-kayaking tour and paddle to Lokrum at sunset).

Dinner

Book ahead for dinner at the family-owned Marco Polo to enjoy excellent local dishes like šporki makaruli, a traditional pasta dish with a slow-cooked meat sauce, or the delectable tuna tartare.

After dark

D’Vino bar rocks uniquely local side-street vibes and a seriously good selection of Croatian wines. Start there, then dance the night away at Revelin, a world-renowned night club set inside a 16th-century fort.

Views of Dubrovnik's old town from the top of Srđ. canadastock/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning

Pick up a little something at a bakery, then head straight to the top of Srđ, the hill that overlooks the city.

How to spend the day

If you’re up early, you can hike the scenic Path of the Cross; the lazy-morning alternative is taking a swift cable car ride. Soak up the views of the whole town, the Elafiti archipelago, but also mountains in Montenegro and laundry air-drying in Bosnia and Herzegovina. If you’re up for getting dusty, consider an adventurous buggy safari to cover all the main viewpoints. Visit the Homeland War Museum in Fort Imperial, which pays tribute to the defense of Dubrovnik during the 1991/92 attacks, then snatch a front-row seat at Panorama restaurant for a light lunch over bird’s-eye vistas of the old town.

Beaches along Babin Kuk peninsula. Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock

After you descend from Srđ, head to Gruž Bay, the town’s main port and a bustling residential area. At the interactive Red History Museum, learn about the time when Croatia was a part of Yugoslavia. Sample local beer at the nearby DBC brewery, then head for a waterfront stroll along Gruž Bay and Babin Kuk peninsula, enjoying sights of Renaissance estates, contemporary residences and the harbor. Along the Babin Kuk peninsula, stop for a dip at Coral Beach Club, where DJ beats tune down days into sunsets.

Dinner

Dine at the locally beloved Pantarul restaurant in Lapad, praised for its seasonally changing menu with fantastic risottos and delectable desserts on repeat.

After dark

Tonight, drink fancy cocktails at the unique Cave Bar More, set in an actual cave, and if you’re still up for dancing after that, take a taxi across the town to Lazareti, an iconic nightclub set in the former quarantine station by the old town’s eastern gates.

A steep flower-filled side street in Dubrovnik's old town. Giuseppe Piazzese/Getty Images

Day 3

Morning

Savor a long breakfast at Gradska kavana Arsenal (get eggs Benedict!), served over mesmerizing views of the old town port.

How to spend the day

Take in Sunday morning vibes in the town, with rivers of dressed up locals making their way to Sunday mass. Venture up one of the steep side streets to discover the quaint residential areas, with colorful clothing lines and wondrous outdoor plant displays, then head out of town.

In the old port, hop on a boat shuttle to the small seaside town of Cavtat, perfect for unwinding on your last day. Explore its lovely old town, a cluster of stone houses built on a small peninsular – see the Bukovac House, birthplace of painter Vlaho Bukovac (1855–1922), and the elegant Račić Family Mausoleum in the hilltop cemetery. Walk along the pine-shaded Rat peninsula and pick your perfect place for a swim, whether the hip Kamen Mali or the pristine Ključice beach. For lunch, choose the long-standing Leut for fresh fish and seafood, or the funky Ludo More in Uvala Tiha for a more creative take on local delights.

Dinner

You probably ate well in Cavtat, so make it a light but very special supper at M’arden, a secret garden tucked away in the old town’s southern maze of streets. Enjoy a wine-paired tapas-style tasting and trust the owner Ana on her recommendations.

After dark

If you’re visiting in the festival season, consider a starlit theater performance at the Dubrovnik Summer Festival or the Midsummer Scene Festival, or an open-air concert at Park Orsula.