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Costa Rica is best known for its volcanoes, greenery and diverse wildlife, but don't overlook its incredible 1300km coastline. Whether you want to go surfing, snorkeling or sunbathing, be sure to add these top beaches to your Costa Rica itinerary.

1. Playa Negra, Caribbean coast

Best for getting away from crowds

Playa Negra near Cahuita. Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

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This black-sand beach on the Caribbean coast is arguably one of the country's most famous — and when you visit for the first time, you'll see why it's considered a natural wonder. Despite its popularity, its never too crowded. While you can swim in the water, the waves attract a lot of surfers, so just stay aware of your surroundings.

Playa Negra is surrounded by a handful of budget lodges and vacation rentals. What makes the beach such a great spot is the nearby town of Cahuita, where travelers can learn more about the area's Afro-Caribbean traditions.

Location: Located in Limón Province. There is another Playa Negra in Guanacaste Province.

Getting there: There are frequent buses to Cahuita from Puerto Limón, Puerto Viejo and San José.

Amenities: There are restaurants, hotels and cafes close to, if not on, the beach.

2. Playa Carrillo, Pacific coast

Best for relaxing like a local

Playa Carrillo. Maria Paolini/Shutterstock

Carrillo is one of those places where "if you know, you know." Located near the town of Sámara, this rural beach is popular with locals and repeat visitors who have probably gone to all of the well-known haunts along the coast.

You'll know you've arrived by the sight of the palm trees lining the beachfront and views of the distant mountains. Playa Carrillo's proximity to water sports, resorts and its namesake town makes it one of the best beaches for families.

Planning tip: Because of its popularity with locals, the beach gets crowded on weekends and holidays such as Easter or Christmas. Consider making an excursion to this beach on a weekday for a quieter experience.

Location: Located about a 10-minute drive from Sámara.

Getting there: Hire a driver, rent a 4WD vehicle or take a local bus from Sámara.

Amenities: Options are limited so bringing a packed lunch is a good plan. There are occasionally vendors selling snacks from carts on the beach.

3. Playa Conchal, Pacific coast

Best for picture-perfect scenery

Playa Conchal. Joshua ten Brink/Shutterstock

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If you've seen a postcard with a Costa Rican beach on it, chances are you were looking at Playa Conchal. Conchal's signature white-shell sand makes it a sought-after attraction, along with its endless sunshine. The area is known for its clear skies, making it very popular during the high season in the first half of the year. Its shallow, balmy waters are excellent for snorkelers – look out for jewel-bright parrotfish and pufferfish.

Location : Located about 21km from Tamarindo.

Getting there: You can't drive directly to the beach. Park in the lot at Playa Brasilito and follow the trail through the jungle for 10–15 minutes to Conchal. If you don’t have a car, catch a taxi from Tamarindo, although getting one back to town can be difficult.

Amenities: Some vendors sell coconuts and iced drinks along the path to the beach. Otherwise, come with a full backpack with sunscreen, snacks and water.

4. Playa Quesera, Gulf of Nicoya

Best for an adventure

Playa Quesera. Ch sajjad ahmad/Shutterstock

If you're looking for turquoise-colored waters and white sand vibes, Playa Quesera delivers. The calm clear water here feels more like a natural swimming pool and attracts snorkelers. This public beach is more remote than some of the others on this list. To get there, you'll need to take a 1.5-hour ferry ride from Puntarenas to Paquera, drive to Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Curú, and then hike for around 1.5 hours through the wildlife refuge, or take another boat.

Location: Located 42km from Puntarenas.

Getting there: The only way to reach this beach is through the wildlife refuge. Getting there requires a boat ride or a hike.

Amenities: Bring everything you need with you as amenities are very limited.

5. Playa Rajada, Pacific coast

Best for escaping the sun

Playa Rajada. Gianfranco Vivi/Shutterstock

This pristine beach is one of the country's quieter, without the hustle of beach vendors or nearby establishments. The water is clear and calm, and on the southern end of the beach, through the trees, there's a small trail that leads to a neighboring, smaller, quiet beach.

The mangroves along the beach provide ample shade and you can easily spend a day here seeing few tourists. Playa Rajada is popular with locals and an easy drive on paved roads from nearby La Cruz. There's plenty of parking and the beach is totally free and accessible from any town along the Guanacaste Coast.

Location: Located roughly 20km from La Cruz and about 90km from Liberia International Airport.

Getting there: Drive the paved road from La Cruz – no buses or shuttles drop off here.

Amenities: None, aside from the occasional cart vendor on weekends.

6. Playa Hermosa, Pacific coast

Best for families

Playa Hermosa on Costa Rica's Pacific coast. Kryssia Campos/Getty Images

Sitting a 30-minute drive from Liberia Airport, Playa Hermosa is one of Costa Rica's most scenic beaches. The strip attracts a lot of families because of its proximity to resorts (mainly luxury accommodations like the Four Seasons and El Mangroove) and restaurants. It's quiet and there are plenty of options along the beach in terms of snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming and diving in the protected bay.

Location: Located in Guanacaste, 30km from Liberia Airport. There's another Playa Hermosa near Santa Teresa in Puntarenas Province, which is a top spot for beginner surfers.

Getting there: Driving there is easy.

Amenities: Playa Hermosa is a pretty quiet spot, though there are a few hotels and dining options right there. For more action, head 10 minutes away to Playa del Coco.

7. Playa Biesanz, Pacific coast

Best for spotting wildlife

Playa Biesanz. Andrzej Rostek/Shutterstock

In a quiet corner of Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio sits Playa Biesanz. Along the white sand beach you will be welcomed by different wildlife, from monkeys and sloths to lizards, who live amongst the dense greenery of the jungle. The cove is excellent for snorkeling, kayaking and swimming. While the surroundings are stunning, beachgoers shouldn't expect many amenities outside of small gear rentals.

Location: Playa Biesanz is about 15 minutes by car from Quepos in Puntarenas Province and a roughly 3-4 hour drive from Liberia Airport.

Getting there: Driving is your best bet, or hike the trail 10 to 15 minutes from Manuel Antonio. There's a jungle path that connects the parking spaces (no formal lot) to the beach. The 10-minute walk is easy but can be slippery at specific points.

Amenities: There are places to rent gear for water sports and grab a drink. Bring everything else you need with you.

8. Playa Jacó, Pacific coast

Best for sunsets and parties

Surfers at Playa Jacó. LMspencer/Shutterstock

If you are staying closer to San José, Playa Jacó is one of the easiest beaches to get to, but it gets a spot on this list because of its rocky vantage points that deliver excellent sunset views and many top nightlife options. Younger travelers and spring breakers will particularly enjoy Jacó. Head to The Green Room for live music, Jaco Bar for cold craft beers and cocktails or Republik Lounge for a late-night party.