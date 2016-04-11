Welcome to Playa Sámara
If you’ve got some extra time and a 4WD, explore the hidden beaches north of Sámara, such as Playas Barrigona and Buenavista.
Playa Sámara activities
Ocean Seafari Tour in Samara
The pick-up starts at the hotels at 8am within the Samara-Carrillo Beach area. You will ride with one of our drivers and the guide assigned to the south end of Samara Beach where the Aventurero Boat is anchored. The guide will explain all the safety procedures and will give the corresponding instructions of the tour. The experienced boat captain will take you offshore for an extraordinary sighting of dolphins. You might be able to see whales during the season! (August-November) During the tour, the guide will provide information and you can ask for drinks such as water, juices and beer while you look for the dolphins. Afterwards, you will snorkel and have the chance to see Costa Rica's rich underwater diversity. Snack some fruits before heading to shore and be dropped off back at your hotel around 12md.
Ocean Kayak to Chora Island and Snorkeling
The pick up starts at the hotels within the Samara-Carrillo Beach area. You will ride with one your driver/guide to the south end of Samara Beach where the kayaking starts. The guide will explain all the safety procedures and will give the corresponding instructions of the tour. The experienced guide, will take you through the path to get to the island. During the tour, the guide will provide information and you will be given drinks such as water, juices and beer while you look at the surroundings. Afterwards, you will snorkel and have the chance to see Costa Rica's rich underwater diversity. Enjoy some snacks consisting of fruits before heading to shore and be dropped off back at your hotel.Tour times depend on low tide and may vary.
Samara Trails Including Werner Sauter Biological Reserve
The tropical dry forest is one of the most vulnerable and rare bio-mes of Central America. In Guanacaste, the characteristic six month dry season leaves the land susceptible to wildfires that often devastate the forest and its wildlife. As if this was not enough, over the past 40 years widespread deforestation and large scale agriculture have reduced the dry forests to a mere fraction of what they were in the past.Undoubtedly this type of forest houses one of the most interesting and complex ecosystems of the area; the natural scarcity of water has caused wildlife to evolve and thrive in an environment with fewer nutrients than other tropical forests while also maintaining the ability endure six months of intense tropical rain.Samara Trails tour takes you through the Werner Sauter Biological Reserve, one of the only private reserves in Guanacaste. This 2.5-hour guided hike starts in a former cattle farm, continues through a mango plantation, you can eat all the organic mangos that you want!, and finally takes you to the reserve where nature runs wild.
DOLPHINS WATCHING TOUR
The tour starts at 8:00 am daily. You will be transport to Carrillo beach where the boat is waiting for you. Jump on the boat and get ready to be amazed with the dolphins. You captain and guide will start looking for dolphins, turtles, stingrays and even whales(seasonal). Enjoy the boat ride and keep your eyes wide open. On your way back to the coast, you will stop to the coral reefs where you will enjoy a 45 min snorkeling. The tour includes all safety gear, snorkeling equipment, fruits, snack and beverages.
Private Boat Ocean Seafari Tour in Samara
You and your party for up to 12 guests will be picked up at the hotel/house at 8am within the Samara-Carrillo Beach area. You will ride with one of the driver/guide towards the south end of Samara Beach where the Aventurero Boat is anchored and waiting for you. The guide will explain all the safety procedures and will give the corresponding instructions of the tour. The experienced boat captain will take you offshore for an extraordinary sighting of dolphins. You might be able to see whales during the season! (August-November) During the tour, the guide will provide commentary along the way. Your party will enjoy drinks such as water, juices, sodas, rum, vodka and beer while you search the water for the dolphins. Afterwards, gear up and snorkel for a chance to see Costa Rica's rich underwater diversity. Snack on some fruits before heading to shore and be dropped off back at your hotel around 12pm.Enjoy this private tour just for you!
Samara Beach Stand Up Paddle and Snorkeling
The pick up starts at the hotels within the Samara-Carrillo Beach area. You will ride with a driver/guide to the south end of Samara Beach where the paddling starts. Your guide will explain all the safety procedures and will give the corresponding instructions of the tour. The experienced guide, will take you through the path to get to the island. During the tour, the guide will provide information and you will enjoy drinks such as water, juices and beer while you look the surroundings. You will gear up and get ready to get on the paddleboard and make your way to Chora Island with your experienced guide. Upon arrival at Chora Island, you can go snorkeling and have the chance to see Costa Rica's rich underwater diversity.You will be given some fruits for a snack before heading to shore and then dropped off back at your hotel.Tour times depend on low tide and departure times will vary.