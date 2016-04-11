Welcome to Playa Tamarindo
Despite its party-town reputation, Tamarindo offers more than just drinking and surfing. It forms part of Parque Nacional Marino Las Baulas de Guanacaste, and the beach retains an allure for kids and adults alike. Foodies will find some of the best restaurants in the country. There's a thriving market on Saturday mornings and fierce competition has kept lodging prices reasonably low. Its central location makes it a great base for exploring the northern peninsula.
Guachipelin Adventure Zipline Horseback River Tubing Combo
First you will get strapped in your harness and start the ziplining course. The canopy tour takes you into a steep canyon over a turbulent river, where you will zipline, rappel and rock climb, cross hanging bridges and ride Tarzan swings. You will go down 12 zip line cables, 24 platforms, 2 climbing walls, a hanging bridge, “via ferrata” (cable) rappel, and a tarzan swing!You will stop by the tour office again to prepare for a 45-minute horseback ride through the forest, and arrive at the changing rooms to get ready for your river tubing adventure. There will be a short briefing about safety on the river. Then it’s just a short walk to the foot of the Victoria Waterfall where the tubing adventure begins. You will have the time of your life bouncing down Rio Negro’s crystal clear and fun rapids in your individual rafting “tube” for over 5 kilometers. The guides will be riding down with you to ensure your safety. You will then be driven back to have a full buffet lunch. After lunch you will driven to the Hot Springs. Surrounded by tropical dry forest, the Río Negro (Black River) Hot Springs feature six pools with thermal waters heated naturally by the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano. The soothing mineral waters are crystal clear and all natural, and the river flows through the pools constantly refilling them with water. Relax and enjoy luxuriating in our healing waters. You can also try our volcanic mud “bath”, where you smooth volcanic clay mud all over yourself like a spa “masque,” then after it dries, wash it off with a cool river water shower. The hot springs water will feel great afterwards!
Full Day Nicaragua Tour
You will picked up from your hotel promptly and taken to Liberia, Costa Rica where you will eat hearty breakfast to start off the day. Then head to the Costa Rica/Nicaragua border. The guide will make it easy for you and will take care of all of the passport work. You will drive straight across the border and then head to your first destination.Catarina Volcano Outlook Point: Here you will enjoy an incredible view over the dormant volcano crater, Granada, and Lake Nicaragua. You will be allowed to walk around freely for a while before getting back in the bus and heading to the next stop.Masaya Artisan Market: Do some shopping for inexpensive souvenirs and experience the Nicaraguan life style before sitting down for a typical Nicaraguan lunch.Masaya Volcano: An active volcano where you will have the opportunity to stand right next to its crater and hear it rumbling and spewing of gases. An incredible, rare sight.Next stop: Granada! An old Colonial town near Lake Nicaragua. Stop at La Merced Church, considered one of the most beautiful buildings of Granada. It is flanked by a large tower that houses the church bells. You will ascend the stairs and reach the roof of the church. From here, you'll have a panoramic city view of Granada, Mombacho Volcano, and Nicaragua Lake with the islets. This is the perfect place to take pictures of the beautiful city and the surroundings.Your last stop is a one hour boat ride in Lake Nicaragua viewing the Nicarguan Islets around sunset. Your guide will stop by Monkey Island consisting only of monkeys that will come out and take food from your guide on the boat! You will then head back to Costa Rica, stopping on the way to pick up some snacks for the ride home.What to Bring: Sunscreen, Camera, Passport, Proof of flight out of Costa Rica, US Dollars to buy souvenirs
Antares Sailing Sunset Cruise
Meeting at El Pescador Restaurant at 12:45pm, Tamarindo's Antares Schooner Sailing Ship sets sail from Tamarindo beach Costa Rica, weather permitting. You will be transferred to the boat on a dingy from the restaurant. When boarding the boat you can settle in a comfortable large bean bag chair that aligns with the sides of the boat. As the boat begins to set sail, you will enjoy 6 gourmet courses prepared fresh from the on board Chef. Open Bar is available throughout the cruise (beer, wine, cocktails). Head for Playa Huevo, and upon arrival, you can go snorkeling, swimming, go to the beach, or just relax on the boat. The food courses are as much organic produce as possible and also add a variety of known as superfoods. Accommodating vegetarians or people with food intolerences is not a problem and will need to be advised at the time of booking. The Chef typically prepares a tofu salad, veggie ceviche, a salmon plate and a curry soup with veggies, coconut milk, ginger and secret spices. While the boat anchors for an hour, you will have the option to snorkel or swim. All equipment is included. Then you will set sail for Playa Tamarindo, enjoying the amazing sunset and arrive back on the beach just before dark, around 6:00pm
Hiking Tour of Rincon de la Vieja Volcano Park
Starting early you leave from Tamarindo and surrounding beaches at 6:30am. You will stop for coffee, and after a 2-hour drive up to Rincon de la Vieja Volcano, the hike begins from the Pailas Sector. Your guide, native to Rincon de la Vieja, will help to spot wildlife such as Toucans, Capuchin monkeys, Howler Monkeys, Turkeys, Coatis, and much more. You will stop to view the volcanic activity including bubbling mud pots, fumaroles, and a mini crater. After the hike, take a short walk off the beaten path to Oropendola Waterfall just outside of the park, where you can jump in and swim in the blue lagoon. Then head over to a ranch where you will eat a typical Costa Rican lunch. Towards the end of the day, you will stop by the hot springs of Rio Negro naturally heated by the Volcano where you can do a soothing volcanic mud bath. Transportation, tour guide, park entrance fees, water, and lunch are included. Please bring comfortable walking shoes, comfortable clothes, bathing suit, towel, bug repellent, sunscreen, and change of clothes.
ATV Beach Adventure Tour in Tamarindo
Your tour begins as you meet your guide at a central location in Tamarindo or Brasilito Beach (you may be picked up from a centrally located hotel). You will then head on an exciting ATV tour to discover the beauty of the beaches and mountains. The tour will take you through a road trail not accessible with a regular 4WD vehicle. You'll see some thorn branches and rocks at sides. The circuit includes passing through a river several times. The river has an average of depth of 1.5 feet and a maximum of 3 feet. This is an adventure tour that includes a percentage of risk that might increase according to your performance. It will bring you thrills as you cross the circuit. long the way you’ll see some of the area’s rare trees, including Guanacaste, pochote and teak trees. You’ll recognize Guanacaste trees by their enormous crowns – the branches are often so wide they hide the tree trunk. Pochote and teak trees have become endangered because of the enormous popularity of their lumber. These trees provide a habitat for monkeys and birds. If you look closely, you might also spot a coati or an armadillo along the path. Your tour will end with Pirates’ Bay Beach (which is called “Playa Bahía de los Pirates” in Spanish). Here the water is calm and inviting. Go for a swim, or lounge on the beach and admire the scenery. After the beach the tour stops at a private farm before heading back to Tamarindo. This tour’s professional guide will give you all the safety information you need to operate the ATV. The tour guides know the ins and outs of this area, and can provide interesting facts about the local plants and animals. Your guide will also provide refreshments to ensure you can maintain a good level of energy. You will drive through the mud and/or rivers and see incredible scenery including mountains and beaches. You will reach a lookout point in the mountains of Conchal beach and take in the views. After a wonderful outdoor adventure, you will be taken back to the central meeting point or hotel.
Rio Celeste and Llanos de Cortes Waterfall Tour from Tamarindo
Your bilingual tour guide will pick you up and drive you to Tenorio National Park. Upon arriving at the entrance, you will start out on a 2 hour moderately difficult hike to Rio Celeste. Along the trail you will walk through the rainforest and along the Celeste River, where you can observe one of nature's most intriguing phenomenons. After this beautiful site, you will continue hiking to where two brooks merge together, turning clear water into a divine hue of turquoise that makes Rio Celeste. This chemical reaction, due to the volcanic minerals, makes for an astounding sight that can only be experienced at this unique location. After hiking, you will head to another part of the river outside of the park where you will get to swim in the blue waters!! This is where you will often see sloths and other wildlife. This hike is a fantastic opportunity for healthy exercise and unforgettable experiences in one of Costa Rica's most unique hidden gems. After a swim in the blue waters, you will eat a hearty Costa Rican lunch. To end the day, we will take you to Llanos de Cortez Waterfall where you can relax and take a swim underneath the falls. Please bring: comfortable walking shoes, comfortable clothes, change of clothes, bathing suit, towel, bug repellent, sunscreen, and change of clothes. Duration: 10 - 12 Hours 2 person minimum, if you are a solo traveler please contact us to see which dates are available