On a cliffside in Fisterra, Spain, I sipped orujo de hierbas (herbal brandy) while victorious hikers rested on rocks overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Yet unlike those tourists with battered clothes and stamped Pilgrim Passports, I hadn’t arrived at Spain’s Costa da Morte by foot. Rather, I was road-tripping across the Camino de Santiago, one of the world's most popular pilgrimage routes.

While the Camino splinters into multiple paths with various starting points, the Camino Frances ranks as the most popular track. It intersects with the Spanish regions of Galicia and Castilla y León, which widely appeal to hikers in search of spiritual clarity, a sense of accomplishment, or, quite simply, a nice, long walk.

Northwest Spain, however, is far more than its trails. The Way of St. James pairs the landscapes of Green Spain with Gothic cathedrals, family-run wineries and longstanding traditions that range from the crafty to the spooky. Here, you’ll find eight reasons why Galicia and Castilla y León warrant a pilgrimage in their own right — with or without your hiking boots.

1. Chase waterfalls en route to the end of the world

While the Camino technically ends in Santiago de Compostela, many pilgrims extend their journeys further west to Muxía and Fisterra, fittingly nicknamed “the end of the world” as one of mainland Spain’s westernmost points. Because I was traveling by car, I visited both locations in one scenic day, breaking up the drive with a stop at the Ézaro waterfall. The peaceful landscape counts as Europe’s only river to meet the ocean via waterfall.

Also leading to the world’s end is the quaint fishing town of Muros, where curious dolphins frequently surface in the harbor.

Planning tip: Access to the waterfall is both free and straightforward; there’s a parking lot with a boardwalk that leads to Ézaro, as well as bathrooms, food stands and kiosks to stamp your pilgrim passport. A little ways away, the Mirador de Ézaro overlooks the coastline, with sweeping vistas that demonstrate where, exactly, the river meets the sea.

Take a boat trip through the wineries of the Ribeira Sacra. Martin Boujon Zappino/Shutterstock

2. Take a boat trip to the wine region of Ribeira Sacra

For an experience that’s truly off the beaten path, head to the Ribeira Sacra: a dramatic wine landscape known for the production of Mencía. Divided by a series of rivers, the Ribeira Sacra’s steep mountains contain sloping vineyards that are best explored by boat.

I took a boat tour that drifted along the Miño River before stopping at a riverfront wine cellar. There, I savored a lunch of chestnut jamón, Galician-style empanadas, and, of course, plenty of red wine. Some boat tours serve wine onboard, while others – particularly those near the Sil Canyon – beckon to birdwatchers with peregrine falcons and the occasional golden eagle.

Planning tip: Pricing and hours for boat experiences depend on your length of visit and group size; my group tour cost roughly €42 Euros (US$45) and spanned two and a half hours — the perfect amount of time for a leisurely lunch and sightseeing. Even if you’re visiting the Ribeira Sacra by car, you should pre-book your tasting. Some wineries accommodate walk-ins, but depending on the winery’s size, you’re never guaranteed a seat without a reservation.

3. Tour an 18th-century palace-turned-winery

If you prefer your wineries on land, you’ll find one of the most memorable tasting experiences in Castilla y León’s El Bierzo wine region. Palacio de Canedo, an 18th-century palace, functions as a hotel, restaurant and winery, specializing in red Mencía and white Godello wines, with more than 30 hectares (74 acres) of vineyards.

Before you pick up your fork, hop aboard the property’s open-air trolley and embark on something of a wine safari. As you weave between the vines, you’ll feel the terrain firsthand – and whet your appetite for a wine-paired tasting menu. Don’t leave El Bierzo without trying botillo, a regional meat specialty.

Planning tip: A tour on Palacio de Canedo’s “Carroviñas” costs between €48 and €60 (US$52-65) for two people and, like most attractions along the Camino, is best reserved prior to your arrival. If you’re planning to eat, the restaurant tends to fill up, so make your reservation in advance.

Relax and people watch outside the stunning Burgos Cathedral. Shutterstock

4. Go city-hopping between Burgos and León

It’s easy to mistake the Camino de Santiago for a quiet respite that’s all about nature. The trail certainly overlaps with some of Spain’s most pristine scenery, but it also passes through lively cities brimming with Gothic architecture and tapas bars. The equally spectacular – yet very different – cathedrals in Burgos and León anchor large plazas, perfect for sightseeing and people-watching in tandem. In León’s San Isidoro Museum, you’ll also find a gilded, bejeweled chalice rumored to be the Holy Grail.

If you’re not tired from your hike – or if you, like me, are following the Camino’s shell-engraved footpaths insofar as they guide you to dinner – don’t hesitate to wander. Whether you stroll along the riverbank in Burgos or embark on a tapas crawl in León’s Barrio Húmedo (try Rúa 11), end your outing with a generous pour of vermouth. I ordered a glass steps from Burgos’ cathedral at Vermuteria Victoria, which also serves its trademark spirit in the form of vermouth-fried cod.

Planning tip: Situated roughly two hours apart, Burgos and León warrant at least one day each. Hotels abound in each city’s old town, though neither destination is particularly huge. Regardless of where you stay, you’ll never be too far from your chosen activity.

5. Play cheesemonger for the day

Less than two miles from the Camino’s path, Ecoagroturismo Arqueizal pairs tours of traditional farmhouses with lessons in cheesemaking. While visiting the farm, I turned milk into cow cheese, stirring, straining, and forming it by hand. This activity not only supplied me with a spread for the next morning’s pan gallego (traditional bread), but also grounded me in rural Galician life.

Alternatively, if you prefer sweet to savory, head west to the “living honey museum,” Enredo do Abelleiro. For a few euros, you’ll don a beekeeping suit and witness the intricacies of worker bees directly from their hive. In between these two sites, the women-run Milhulloa Coop directly overlaps with the Camino Frances and teaches tourists how to make natural cosmetics of their choosing.

Planning tip: If you’re not hiking, you’ll need a car to reach any of the above locations, all of which are an hour or less from Santiago de Compostela. Make sure to book any hands-on activities or tours in advance, whether you want to make toothpaste or cheese. If you’re looking to simply shop for a jar of fresh honey or shampoo, however, you can stop by either the Milhulloa Coop or Enredo do Abelleiro according to their hours listed online.

Enjoy Gaudí's work without the crowds at the Palacio de Gaudí in Astorga. Shutterstock

6. Marvel at Gaudi’s designs and eat your fill of chocolate

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia may be under construction until 2026, but Astorga’s Palacio de Gaudí can help fill that architectural void. Antoni Gaudí started work on the palace in 1988, and his trademark style characterizes the building’s airy, whimsical interior and curved, Neo-Gothic facade. Outside the palace’s grounds, however, chocolate is akin to the town’s architect, with a presence in Astorga that dates back to the 1600s. For tourists with a sweet tooth – or pilgrims in search of a sugar rush – tour the museum of chocolate. Then, sip thick, Spanish-style hot chocolate from La Cepedana, the city’s most historic chocolatier.

Planning tip: Astorga condenses the best of a Spanish city – world-class architecture, traditional dishes like Casa Maragata’s cocido maragato, and one-of-a-kind pastries in La Flor y Nata’s merles – into a charming, walkable town. Even if you’ve rented a car, you likely won’t need it to explore Astorga as most activities are centrally located.

7. Step back in time at a 7th-century forge

As one of Spain’s oldest blacksmiths, Ponferrada’s Herrería de Compludo transports visitors to the 7th century with technology that’s withstood the test of time. After a short trail hike to the forge’s stone building, I met fourth-generation blacksmith, Manuel Sanchez, who demonstrated his family’s hydraulic system; operations depend on a water wheel, which helps fuel the fire. In a matter of minutes, Sanchez made and engraved a sharp iron tool over that crackling flame. What better indicator of medieval engineering’s longevity?

Planning tip: The trail hike begins in the parking lot and requires a few minutes of walking over mostly flat terrain. However, the route isn’t paved, and parts of the ground are slightly rocky, so good shoes and a sunny day make for an ideal visit. The blacksmith opens at set times in both the morning and afternoon, though the forge’s website recommends booking your visit in advance. At the very least, double-check the forge’s hours before driving, as they’re subject to change.

Plan ahead and book a traditional queimada ceremony in Galicia. Luis Diaz Devesa/Getty Images

8. Boost your spirits with queimada

If a visit to the forge isn’t fiery enough, up the ante with a ceremonial queimada: a flaming alcoholic beverage that combines orujo, coffee beans, citrus peels, and sugar. Intended to dissuade sinister spirits, the punch catches fire while a spell is recited. Tourists can book queimada shows and tastings, though many of Galicia’s bars, hotels, and restaurants also offer the option.

While the tradition is rumored to have Celtic roots, Galicians still make queimada for June’s “Witches Night,” as well as select celebrations and family gatherings. Given Northwest Spain’s reputation for rainfall, you need a way to stay warm, after all.

Planning tip: I participated in my first queimada at the restaurant of Pazo Santa Maria. As the ritual requires a clay pot and matching set of cups, it’s not an experience the hotel – or most Galician restaurants – readily advertises on the menu, so my group asked about partaking before we even arrived. To guarantee your own queimada, book a specific experience online or inquire with your restaurant when making a reservation.

How to travel the Camino by car

Rent a car: If you’re not doing the Camino by foot, a car is a must-have. You can rent a vehicle in any of the trail’s major cities, many of which also have airports. You’ll likely find the most options for car rentals in Madrid, which sits less than three hours from Burgos. Directly on the trail, you can alternatively rent a vehicle in Santiago de Compostela, Burgos, and León.

Try a bus tour: If you’d rather not drive yourself, base yourself at the Camino’s end in Santiago de Compostela, and choose from a variety of bus tours that visit Fisterra, Ézaro, and Muxía. You can also rent a car for day trips from Santiago to less-trafficked Galician sites, none of which are too far from the city.

When to go: As for when to take your getaway, plan for fall or spring. While summer has the best weather, it’s also the Camino’s busiest time; pilgrims tend to hike between April and October. The shoulder seasons, therefore, come with limited crowds and still-decent sunshine, though you’ll always want to pack a raincoat and extra layers.