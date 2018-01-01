Welcome to Burgos
A must-see if you go to Ribera del Duero are the medieval cellars of XV century, where once the wine was preserved. A labyrinth of galleries all along the historic center of the town. In the 80s the Ortiz family, headed by Don Fernando Ortiz Gallo, decided to reform the Don Carlos Historical Wine Cellar built in the late XIV century, located at 13 meters down of Aranda de Duero city center, on the central 1 Isilla Street. This cellar has been dedicated to the development and keeps wine for many centuries. After 500 years this is where we do guided tours and, wine tasting courses, pairings... The result of this work, we have achieved the "Special Mention for best wine tourism establishment in 2011" granted by Wine Routes of Spain and CIAVIN. And we hold the "Guinness Record" of more people tasting at the same time, achieved in 2006, beating San Francisco city record. In our quest to improve and diversify our services have created a wide offer of activities for English, French and Spanish spoken visitants. We are located in Bodega Historica Don Carlos in Calle Isilla 1, Aranda de Duero (Burgos) Our opening hours are 10:30 - 14 and 17 - 20 h Monday to Friday Saturday 11 - 15 Sunday contact us for availability.
Arrive in the morning at the Madrid-Chamartin Station, and depart for Burgos at 08:00 am. Upon arrival at the Burgos train station, head outside, take a taxi that will be waiting for you to take you to the Plaza del Cid. The taxi company a few minutes before the arrival of the train to Burgos, will contact you by phone to confirm the collection and indicate the taxi number that will make the transfer. For the transfer back, presentation 45 minutes before the departure of the train in the Plaza del Cid, at the door of the Teatro Principal, a few minutes before the reception will be confirmed by telephone. Saturdays and Sundays Departure at 08.00am from Madrid-Chamartin station Travel by train: 2 hours and 26 minutes Guided Tour departs at 12:30 in Square of King San Fernando,in front of the statue of the Pilgrim Return at 19.33pm from Burgos station A minimum of 2 people per booking is required Language: only spanish We will send to your e-mail the train tickets and the bonus that you will show at the start point of the visit, you must print them.