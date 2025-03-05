From Scotland’s wind-sculpted islands to England’s gentle southern shores, the UK’s 11,073-mile-long coastline showcases some majestic scenes along the way. Not bad for a rainy island in the North Atlantic.

Yes, Britain doesn’t bask under the same sunny rays as its southern European counterparts, but its coastal towns more than make up for that with some sublime seafood, a deep heritage, wonderful walks, spectacular scenery and bags of character. And even if you don’t have a perfect day, you know there’s going to be a pint of great local beer waiting for you in the evening at a cozy sea-sprayed pub.

So here’s a look at the finest UK coastal towns that you need to visit, come rain or shine.

Long Sands Beach, Tynemouth. palliki/Getty Images

1. Tynemouth, North East

Best for seafood

England’s northeast was once famous for its heavy industry and shipbuilding, especially along the River Tyne. The cacophony from those howling factories has largely died but its waters are still fished, leading to some wonderful regional seafood.

And sitting just north of the Tyne estuary downriver from Newcastle, Tynemouth has emerged into something of a seafood nirvana. Wander down the dramatic steps onto King Edward’s Bay where Riley’s Fish Shack has been symbolic of the quality of food here since opening in 2012. Underneath a sheltered terrace on the sand, it serves up sustainable, freshly-caught fish, often in a creative fashion (think monkfish kebab or salted-cod fishcakes).

Elsewhere, Longsands Fish Kitchen offers an upmarket style of classic fish and chips at its sit-in restaurant, with local classics thrown in too, like chip stotties (chips in a roll). Walk down to Fish Quay in neighbouring North Shields to find a cluster of great restaurants and pubs. Outside of seafood, explore the ruined 11th-century Tynemouth Priory and Castle or delve into 150 stalls of crafts and bric-a-brac each Saturday and Sunday at Tynemouth Market.

Planning tip: Tynemouth has a long pier and lighthouse, but the lower level isn’t for the public. Also, watch the tides and check ahead to see if the gates will be open when you plan to visit.

Colorful beach huts line Whitby Sands. Alan Morris/Getty

2. Whitby, North Yorkshire

Best for spectacular sights and ghostly stories

Pierced by the River Elk and rising up on both sides, Whitby is one of the UK’s most dramatic coastal towns. This is especially felt when looking up at the skeletal remains of Whitby Abbey, a ghostly ruin that can be seen for miles on the headland of East Cliff.

But for all of Whitby’s wind-blasted grandeur, it still retains a quaint seaside charm. The fish and chips here are some of the best in the country – check out Royal Fisheries near the train station (look out for its unique crinkle-cut chips) or the famous Magpie Cafe. Grabbing an ice cream and soaking up the views from the East Terrace is a treat too.

Though what separates Whitby is its lore, especially when discussing a certain vampire. Bram Stoker was inspired by the town’s appearance and tales of witchcraft, and eventually featured Whitby in his 1897 novel Dracula as a landing spot for the Count. Take a ghost walk, see a mummified human hand in Whitby Museum or visit the kitschy Dracula Experience – Whitby’s always happy to get a little creepy.

Planning tip: Enjoy fish and chips or ice cream in the sun, but watch out for Whitby’s mischievous seagulls who always have an eye on your food. One unfortunate swoop and you might be trudging back to order again.

Brighton on the East Sussex coast. William Perugini/Shutterstock

3. Brighton, East Sussex

Best for pubs, quirks and LGBTIQ+ vibes

Just an hour’s train ride south of London, Brighton has long been a popular escape from the hectic capital. The south coast city is home to some fabulous pubs, most notably the Great Eastern for its eclectic DJ sets and the Evening Star for its smorgasbord of quality cask ales.

And as a haven to being yourself, "Keep Brighton weird" is a popular refrain here and there are plenty of quirky corners to discover. Set inside a bright red phone box, the Dog and Bone Gallery is Brighton’s smallest gallery, while the old Victorian Clock Tower on North St uses a gilt copper sphere known as a time ball – a hydraulically-operated time-signalling device – that rises and falls as each hour approaches. Oh, and there’s a nudist beach too.

Brighton’s famously liberal attitude means it’s also become the LGBTIQ+ capital of the UK, with the neighborhood of Kemptown operating as its breezy epicenter. Spend time meandering the quality cafes, pubs, delis, vintage stores, bakeries and bookshops between St James St and St George’s Rd. And of course, don't miss Brighton Pride in August, arguably the UK’s most popular LGBTQ+ Pride festival.

Planning tip: Brighton is surprisingly hilly for a beach town, so if you’re planning on exploring its neighborhoods then bring some comfy walking shoes.

The historic Cliff Lift funicular in Saltburn-by-the-Sea. travellight/Shutterstock

4. Saltburn, North Yorkshire

Best for Victorian Charm

In the days before cheap flights to Europe, Britain’s coastal towns were where folks wealthy enough to take a holiday would go. And the charm of those 19th-century resorts, hotels, promenades and piers is still visible to this day in several towns up and down the coast.

A fine example of the Victorian seaside is Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire. Nestled into a gorgeous coastline hemmed in by the imposing 365ft shape of Hunt Cliff, Saltburn is instantly recognizable for its Cliff Lift funicular railway, the oldest operating water-balance cliff funicular in the United Kingdom. Built between 1883 and 1884, the bright red cars link Marine Parade in the upper town with the handsome Saltburn Pier below. Completed in 1869 and the last remaining pier in Yorkshire, it’s mercifully free of gaudy fairgrounds, cheap tat and rundown stores. So just soak in the landscape.

Speaking of fine views, the Ship Inn is an old 16th-century smugglers' inn with a sun-drenched terrace perfect for a pint in the sun and maybe a plate of Whitby scampi. The Lower Parade has a host of eating options too, from classic fish and chips at Oscars to a more refined selection at the Seaview Restaurant.

Planning tip: Saltburn makes for a great start or end point for a roadtrip along the North Yorkshire coast. So if you’re in the region, consider checking out the likes of Staithes, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay too.

Sunny Cove, one of the many coves in and around the Devon town of Salcombe. up_hill_down_dale/Shutterstock

5. Salcombe, Devon

Best for natural beauty and art

England’s ragged coastline is blessed with countless coves, hideaways and estuaries, especially in the far-flung southwest. Centuries ago these nooks were perfect for pirates and smugglers, but these days they’re simply part of a pretty shoreline.

Set on a hillside, Salcombe’s layered rows of fishing cottages and pastel-colored houses overlook a crystalline bay dotted with bobbing yachts and sailing boats. The South Sands Ferry serves the estuary’s western shore, where the golden sands of East Portlemouth’s beaches are ideal for relaxing and soaking in views of Salcombe from afar. But despite its beauty, this corner of Devon has attracted its fair share of shipwrecks over the years and you can learn more at the Salcombe Maritime Museum.

It’s also no surprise that Salcombe has attracted a host of artists to its shores, and you can browse some of their work at galleries like Whistlefish or check out more contemporary pieces at the Drang Gallery (featuring Banksy and David Hockney, no less). For a more hands-on experience, head to Salcombe Art Club that hosts a series of art classes and workshops, covering everything from watercolor painting to woodblock printing.

Planning tip: Salcombe’s multilayered topography isn’t exactly welcoming to cars, so arrive earlier in the day to snag a spot. The Creek Car Park is the biggest with 242 spaces.

The small harbor town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. Lasse Johansson/Shutterstock

6. Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Best for color and single malts

Scotland’s Western Isles are a joy, no matter which one you visit. Cinematic scenery, distinct wildlife, charming villages and friendly characters are just a few reasons to visit, and Tobermory on the Isle of Mull is not a town to miss. With its rainbow row of houses on the waterfront, the town’s allure is evident (especially when the sun is out and the cottages reflect in the water).

Several boat tours offer pretty jaunts around the bay but Sea Life Mull goes out further and you might catch a glimpse of minke whales, basking sharks and bottlenose dolphins. The coastal walk north up to Rubha nan Gall Lighthouse is splendid and can be tackled in under two hours, while south of Tobermory the Baliscate Standing Stones are thought to date back to the neolithic era.

Founded in 1798, the Tobermory Distillery has been making quality scotch single malt whiskey for over 200 years and offers tours of the historic warehouse alongside tastings. And unlike many Scottish distilleries which often have rather rural settings, this is in the middle of town so no need for designated drivers either. Look out for its Ledaig expression too (pronounced le-cheg), which is a wonderfully smoky dram reminiscent of Islay single malts. Enjoy a classic fish supper on the harbor from Cafe Fish, and perhaps a small glass of whiskey as the sun goes down.

Planning tip: Tobermory is hugely popular in the summer. There aren’t many hotels, so snap a room up far in advance.

Bamburgh Castle dominates the Northumberland coastline. Alistair Dick/Getty Images

7. Bamburgh, Northumberland

Best for history and water sports

Dominated by the imperious Bamburgh Castle, the Northumbrian village of Bamburgh is small but mighty. The 11th-century castle is perched atop a headland of volcanic dolerite that only amplifies its dramatic quality and is by far the biggest attraction in town. Medieval furniture, suits of armor, priceless ceramics and grandiose paintings pack the castle's rooms and chambers, while the elevated views of the long coast are sublime.

Speaking of that coast, these unforgiving waters are home to a surprisingly strong adventure sports scene. Surfing is a popular escape and NE Surf offers classes from beginner to advanced in the hands of expert tutors. For something more wide-ranging, KA Adventure has a range of activities if you’re happy to continue getting wet and wild, including stand-up paddleboarding, kite surfing and windsurfing.

After all of that ocean fun, retreating to the Potted Lobster is a fine way to end the day. A small bistro-style restaurant serving superbly-prepared fare, its indulgent seafood platter is perfect for two.

Planning tip: Needless to say, if you’re interested in getting in the water then bring all of the appropriate gear. And know that even in the middle of summer, the water here is still very cold.

Portmeirion is a colorful tourist village in North Wales. BBA Photography/Shutterstock

8. Portmeirion, Gwynedd

Best for stepping into a strange new world

Portmeirion is barely even a town, and not quite on the coast either. But there’s probably no other corner of the UK as captivating or as bizarre as this colorful Italianate village in North Wales.

The brainchild of Welsh architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, his love for Mediterranean architecture – and in particular the Italian village of Portofino – was the inspiration to mould and design his own version. Built between 1925 and 1975, its hotels, cottages and shops are painted in pastel colors, while domes and spires soar from various elevations, giving them a grand scale. A large chess board adds to the surreal nature of the place, while the rows of palm trees would look out of place anywhere else.

Along with just gawping at the place (it’s very photo-friendly), there are some fine walks to enjoy too. The coastal path along the River Dwyryd estuary presents some magnificent views looking toward Snowdonia National Park’s (Parc Cenedlaethol Eryri) misty peaks and the Gwyllt is a 70-acre sub-tropical forest hosting 20 miles of bucolic trails, Japanese ponds, quiet temples and the occasional redwood tree.

Planning tip: The site closes every day in late afternoon, however if you stay in the onsite accommodation Portmeirion becomes even more magical once the daytime visitors have departed, especially walking the River Dwyryd estuary at sunset.