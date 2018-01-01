Welcome to Northumberland Coast
Alnwick Castle and Scottish Borders Tour from Edinburgh
Leave Edinburgh with your driver-guide, and travel to the rugged and beautiful borderlands between Scotland and England. Stop first at the border town of Kelso to stroll around the large market square and learn about the town’s fascinating history from your guide. Spend time exploring Kelso Abbey, the site of many violent conflicts between the Scottish and the English.Continue southward by minivan to imposing Alnwick Castle. Often cited as one of the finest castles in Northumberland, Alnwick Castle was originally built to protect the north of England against attacks from the Scots. The landmark’s fame has spread far and wide over recent years after it was chosen as the setting for Hogwarts Academy in the Harry Potter movies.Pay your entrance fee, and then spend roughly three hours enjoying Alnwick Castle and its grounds. Stroll around the beautifully manicured lawns, and then take in the centuries-old history of this spectacular building. After exploring the castle, travel onward along the Northumberland coast. This stretch of rugged coastline is considered as of the UK’s most outstanding areas of natural beauty, and it’s sure to be a highlight for lovers of the great outdoors! Stop to admire a few sights along the route including the ancient coastal town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, a walled town sitting on the estuary of the River Tweed. Hear how the town has switched hands between Scottish and English rule many times over the centuries, and enjoy stretching your legs on a brief walk around the center. Refreshments are available in various places along the tour, at your own expense. After a full day discovering the highlights of this beautiful part of the country, travel back to Edinburgh where your tour finishes.
City Sightseeing Newcastle Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
There's no better way to explore this fast-paced city and it's steep history, bustling streets and vibrant nightlife! Passengers can choose to do a full loop of the tour, lasting approximately 60 minutes, or to use our flexible hop-on hop-off feature at any of the 18 tour stops along the route! Discover Newcastle's historic background at locations such as St Thomas' Church, which was built in the 19th century and is one of the city's most important landmarks. At Stop 5, the Great North Museum is a great place to hop-off at to explore the city's previous ancient civilisations from its many collections. The Guildhall is another interesting spot for being an important civic building and one of Newcastle's oldest establishments, having been built in 1655. If you're a football fan, make sure to stay on the look-out for St James' Park which is the home of Newcastle United Football Club! From our bus' top-deck, passengers will have wonderful panoramic views of the stadium! Hop-off at Stop's 10 or 11 to discover Newcastle's bustling streets along the Quayside, boasting a wide selection of shopping, bars, eateries and nightclubs. Of an evening, this is one of the most popular spots in the city. Hop back on the bus to discover one of the city's most unique points of interest, the BALTIC Centre of Contemporary Art. The BALTIC is located on the South bank of the River Tyne and has been open since 2002 in a converted flour mill! If you love art, you'll also be intrigued at it's ever-changing selection of contemporary artworks. As the tour approaches Stop 14, passengers on-board will enjoy amazing 360-degree views from the open-top deck of the iconic Tyne Bridge - don't forget your camera! The stops along the route are as follows:1. Central Station, Bewick Street 2. Clayton Street 3. Newgate Street 4. Haymarket, Barras Bridge 5. Great North Museum 6. St James’ Park 7. Gallowgate 8. Blackett Street 9. Blue Carpet Square 10. Quayside, Opposite Law Courts 11. Quayside, Guildhall 12. Baltic Square 13. St. Mary’s Square 14. Tyne Bridge 15. Market Street 16. Mosley Street 17. St. Nicholas Street 18. East Quayside (weekends only)During our tour through Newcastle Gateshead, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English.
Historical Walking Tour of Newcastle
This tour starts at Earl Grey's Monument in the centre of Newcastle. The tour guide will meet you on Grey Street next to the Prett A Manger Cafe and will proceed down to the Historic Quayside, around to the Castle Keep - where the city gets its name from - and finally finish at the Monument again where your tour will end. This tour takes around two hours depending on weather and other pedestrians. It is suggested that you wear all weather clothing and walking shoes as the weather can be unpredictable and the terrain at points steep.
Gory Walking Tour of Newcastle
Your 90-minute walking tour begins at Earl Grey's Monument, located in the city center of Newcastle upon Tyne. Follow your guide down Grey Street for a chilling introduction to how medicine was practiced in the past. Arriving at Dean Street you will stop at the site of the old Turf Hotel, then continue on foot to Quayside, home to both notorious and sympathetic characters. Along the way, listen to blood-curdling tales of criminals, surgeons of low moral standard, and those who summoned or claimed to resurrect spirits from the dead. After walking along narrow streets for a glimpse into the lives of Newcastle's former citizens, proceed with your guide to the area of Dog Bank. The route then rejoins Dean Street and proceeds to Castle Keep and then to Bigg Market past St. Nicholas. You then head along High Bridge Street and finish at the monument where your tour began.
Newcastle United F.C. Stadium Tour
The doors will open to a great Stadium Tour with plenty of visual and audio effects. The Newcastle United club is the first in the UK to introduce a virtual assistant: cutting edge technology that will enhance your tour experience. You will be taken to one of the highest points of the stadium where you will have a Magpie’s view of St James’ Park, the stadium that has been the home of Newcastle United since 1892. Watch out for the specially designed location boards, strategically situated at various parts of the tour to help give you a better understanding of the club and its proud history. The Media Suite will provide fascinating insight into what happens at St. James’ Park on a matchday. See where the manager delivers his post-match opinions and where player interviews are filmed and beamed all around the world. Whether it’s walking down the tunnel to Geordie music icon Mark Knopfler’s Local Hero echoing around the four corners of the stadium, or sitting in your favorite player’s seat in the Home Dressing Room, this tour offers something special for everyone.
Low-Cost Private One-Way Transfer From Newcastle Airport to Newcastle
Sit back and relax while our driver leads you the way and assists you with your luggage. You will not have to worry about any details on how to get to your location in Newcastle.After a long and dreading flight, you shouldn't need to deal with language barriers or other kinds of struggles you may endure in a foreign country. Therefore your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Newcastle city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows - you might even pass by the famous Jesmond Dene House or the beautiful 18th century Royal Theatre.To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly you will be requested to provide your flight number and the address of destination in Newcastle when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.