City Sightseeing Newcastle Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

There's no better way to explore this fast-paced city and it's steep history, bustling streets and vibrant nightlife! Passengers can choose to do a full loop of the tour, lasting approximately 60 minutes, or to use our flexible hop-on hop-off feature at any of the 18 tour stops along the route! Discover Newcastle's historic background at locations such as St Thomas' Church, which was built in the 19th century and is one of the city's most important landmarks. At Stop 5, the Great North Museum is a great place to hop-off at to explore the city's previous ancient civilisations from its many collections. The Guildhall is another interesting spot for being an important civic building and one of Newcastle's oldest establishments, having been built in 1655. If you're a football fan, make sure to stay on the look-out for St James' Park which is the home of Newcastle United Football Club! From our bus' top-deck, passengers will have wonderful panoramic views of the stadium! Hop-off at Stop's 10 or 11 to discover Newcastle's bustling streets along the Quayside, boasting a wide selection of shopping, bars, eateries and nightclubs. Of an evening, this is one of the most popular spots in the city. Hop back on the bus to discover one of the city's most unique points of interest, the BALTIC Centre of Contemporary Art. The BALTIC is located on the South bank of the River Tyne and has been open since 2002 in a converted flour mill! If you love art, you'll also be intrigued at it's ever-changing selection of contemporary artworks. As the tour approaches Stop 14, passengers on-board will enjoy amazing 360-degree views from the open-top deck of the iconic Tyne Bridge - don't forget your camera! The stops along the route are as follows:1. Central Station, Bewick Street 2. Clayton Street 3. Newgate Street 4. Haymarket, Barras Bridge 5. Great North Museum 6. St James’ Park 7. Gallowgate 8. Blackett Street 9. Blue Carpet Square 10. Quayside, Opposite Law Courts 11. Quayside, Guildhall 12. Baltic Square 13. St. Mary’s Square 14. Tyne Bridge 15. Market Street 16. Mosley Street 17. St. Nicholas Street 18. East Quayside (weekends only)During our tour through Newcastle Gateshead, passengers can take full advantage of our free headphones and on-board audio commentary to discover many fun and historic facts about the city. Please note that the audio commentary is only available in English.