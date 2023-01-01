Old Lifeboat House

From the 1820s to the 1960s, Holy Island was a launching point for hundreds of dramatic lifeboat rescues. The island's last remaining lifeboat station is now a well-constructed small museum telling the story of the boats and their crews that risked their lives to save others. The most captivating story is of the Grace Darling, which saved 94 lives over 20 years (1865 to 1884) – named after a local heroine, the daughter of a Farne Islands lighthouse keeper, famed for her bravery at sea.