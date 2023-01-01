Paxton House, 6 miles west of Berwick-upon-Tweed, is beside the River Tweed and surrounded by parkland and gardens. It was built in 1758 by Patrick Home for his intended wife, the daughter of Prussia’s Frederick the Great. Unfortunately, she stood him up, but it was her loss; designed by the Adam family – brothers John, James and Robert – it’s acknowledged as one of the finest 18th-century Palladian houses in Britain. Four tours run daily; see the website for limited winter visiting.

It contains a large collection of Chippendale and Regency furniture, and its picture gallery houses paintings from the national galleries of Scotland. The nursery is a feature designed to provide insight into a child’s 18th-century life. In the grounds are walking trails, a restored waterwheel and a riverside museum on salmon fishing. There's plenty to keep the kids entertained here, including boat trips on the Tweed.

Bus 32 runs past here every couple of hours from Berwick.