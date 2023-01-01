Gunsgreen House

Standing proud and four-square across the harbour, this elegant 18th-century John Adam mansion was built on the profits of smuggling: Eyemouth was an important landing point for illegal cargoes from northern Europe and the Baltic. The house has been beautifully restored to reflect this and other aspects of its varied past. The hands-on exhibition makes a special effort to keep the kids entertained. Both the house and the adjacent tower-like dovecote can be hired out as self-catering accommodation.