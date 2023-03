During the border wars Norham Castle was besieged no fewer than 13 times, including a year-long siege by Robert the Bruce in 1318. The last attack came just three weeks before the Battle of Flodden and the castle was once again restored to the prince bishops of Durham, for whom it was originally built in 1160. Download a free audio guide from the website.

The castle ruins are 6 miles southwest of Berwick; there's no public transport.