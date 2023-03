The proud history of the Coldstream Guards is covered here. Formed as part of Oliver Cromwell's New Model Army in 1650, they played a significant part in the restoration of the monarchy in 1660 and saw service at Waterloo, in Crimea, in the Boer War, at the Somme and Ypres in WWI, and at Dunkirk and Tobruk in WWII. It remains the oldest regiment in continuous existence in the British army.