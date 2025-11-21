Over the past decade, Japanese-style listening bars have taken the world by storm, with hip joints appearing in places such as New York, Berlin and London. Each of these emulates – or tries to – the atmosphere and ambience of its forebears in Japan. See this in the large speakers, high-end turntables and vast record collections. Yet nothing really beats the buzz of visiting one, or two, or more, in the place where it all began.

Since arriving in Japan, I’ve lost count of how many bars and cafes I’ve visited. Each is different, and many are memorable in their own special way. Here's my pick of Japan's best listening bars.

1. Eonta, Matsumoto

Best for classic jazz lovers

Eonta, established in 1974 Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, has a jazz-loving owner, Kobayashi-san, playing favorite music from an extensive record (and CD and iPad) collection; dark, wooded furnishings, ideal for getting comfy for the evening; and huge custom speakers of a novel JBL/ALTEC combination.

The wall outside Matsumoto’s longest-standing jazz bar hints at its important role in the jazz scene. It’s covered in signatures from jazz legends that have graced its doors; Chick Corea and Bill Evans among them. Sit in the no-talking spot next to the speakers for true jazz focus, perch by the bar or in the cubbyhole towards the back. As well as coffee and whisky, the master serves up great frozen margaritas.

Planning tip: There is no speaking next to the speakers, and Eonta is cash only.

The plush seats at Record Bar Analog in Tokyo. Record Bar Analog

2. Record Bar Analog, Tokyo

Best for showing off your favorite songs

Climb a flight of stairs in an unassuming building in Shibuya, Tokyo, to reach Record Bar Analog. It has the plushest seats around, and what feels like more staff than any other listening bar in the country. It’s run by a roster of young music lovers, who take turns to carefully play guests’ requests. Once seated, choose from an impressive list of cocktails, then head to the record boxes in the middle of the space to pick out a record to pass to the music selectors at the front of the room.

Depending on the other clientele, the music played each night is completely different. One night may see all R&B, while other nights may be Japanese city pop, with the odd Japanese hip-hop track thrown in.

Planning tip: There is a 90-minute time limit and a cover charge of ¥1000 per person.

3. P.M.SOUNDS, Kyoto

Best for relaxing with friends

P.M. Sounds in Kyoto is a newer breed of listening bar, catered with visitors in mind. Its owner, Takaaki Tonegawa, was inspired to start collecting while working as a salaryman in California, where he’d go hunting for records on a Friday evening after a stressful day at work.

He reverentially chooses albums from his collection of newer records and CDs, which includes various genres. According to his website, he also has the latest pop music, although I haven’t heard that played there yet. Sound comes courtesy of JBL speakers (of course), with consultation by Koji Yamamoto, a veteran audio critic.

Planning tip: The bar can get busy, so it's worth getting there early if you can.

4. Milk Bar, Osaka

Best for solo music lovers

At Milk Bar, bartender, owner, and DJ, Matsumoto-san plays select cuts from his collection of over 4000 records to a small number of guests. His tiny counter set-up (with two two-person tables a step back) with two large JBL speakers means that every guest has the chance to compare musical notes while they sip on a whisky sour.

While the night away listening to tunes covering genres from soul and funk to Latin and rock, chatting about the music in hushed tones with Matsumoto and his customers. He’s always keen to share what’s playing, egged on by his band of regulars. You’ll be music pals before you know it.

Planning tip: Milk Bar is cash only, and there's a cover charge of ¥500 per person. Smoking is allowed.

The bar at Record Bar 33 1/3rpm, Tokyo. Record Bar 33 1/3rpm

5. Record Bar 33 1/3rpm, Tokyo

Best for rock and pop nostalgia

Record Bar 33 1/3rpm is right next to Shibuya Station. Opened in 2013 by Shigeru and Mayumi Itoh, it’s a listening bar designed with three things in mind: analog music, alcohol and customers. Upon ordering a drink, you’re handed a slip of paper to write one request for Shigeru, who stands front left behind the bar, at the turntables all night.

Shigeru’s 6000-piece, record-only collection mainly covers rock and pop from countries such as the UK and US, with punters likely to hear bands including Fleetwood Mac and the Beatles. He specifically does not play city pop!

Planning tip: Please read the website that has information and rules before going – this is a requirement of entry. Only alcohol is served here, smoking is permitted, and there is no entry to groups over six. The cover charge per person is ¥1540.

6. Jamaica, Sapporo

Best for retro jazz lovers

Jazz bar and cafe Jamaica has been a part of Sapporo lore for over 60 years, hidden on the fourth floor of a building in the iconic Tanuki Koji shopping arcade. It’s the sort of place that one must seek out, secreted among cheap chain shops, rowdy bars and drug stores that line the bustling street.

In contrast, stepping into Jamaica is like stepping back in time. Its long, dark bar counter is curved from the entrance to the back, and its walls are lined with records, CDs and bottle-keeps of whisky. The mirror at one end makes the room stretch forever. Under the records, two hunks of JBL buoy the wall and the bar is headed up by two more.

Planning tip: Smoking is allowed here and it is cash only. The cover charge per person after 6pm is ¥500.

7. Bokunen, Kanazawa

Best for urban adventurers

The arty city of Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture has several noteworthy audiophile bars, but Bokunen has to be its most memorable, even if just for the location. It’s hidden up a side street, inside a fenced garden. Trying to find it for the first time feels elicit, but once through the door, wandering guests are greeted by a jazz-and-record-filled sanctuary.

Staff serve up jazz from the 1940s to the present through the magnificent JBLs behind the bar counter. Bokunen serves curry all day. It’s open in the afternoon as a jazz kissa (cafe), until 7pm when it turns bar-time, dealing in whisky and espresso martinis too. Make sure to inquire upon what’s playing, and you’ll leave with a list of new recommendations.

Planning tip: Smoking is allowed. The cover charge after 7pm is ¥800 per person or ¥1100 for groups of five or more.