Overview

The array of cultural attractions in Kanazawa (金沢) make the city the drawcard of the Hokuriku region and a rival to Kyoto as the historical jewel of mainland Japan. Best known for Kenroku-en, a castle garden dating from the 17th century, it also boasts beautifully preserved samurai and geisha districts, attractive temples, a wealth of museums and a wonderful market (and far fewer tourists than Kyoto – for now). A two- or three-day stay is recommended to take it all in.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • KANAZAWA, JAPAN - JUL 31 2016: Kenroku-en located in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, is an old private garden. Along with Kairaku-en and Koraku-en, Kenroku-en is one of the Three Great Gardens of Japan.

    Kenroku-en

    Kanazawa

    This Edo-period garden draws its name (kenroku means 'combined six') from a renowned Sung-dynasty garden in China that dictated six attributes for…

  • Gyokusen Inmaru Garden

    Gyokusen Inmaru Garden

    Kanazawa

    Adjacent to the Kanazawa Castle Park, this feudal pleasure garden was first constructed in 1634 but abandoned in the Meiji era. Its five-year…

  • DT Suzuki Museum

    DT Suzuki Museum

    Kanazawa

    This spiritual museum is a tribute to Daisetsu Teitaro Suzuki, one of the foremost Buddhist philosophers of our time. Published in Japanese and English,…

  • Omi-cho Market, Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan

    Ōmi-chō Market

    Kanazawa

    Between Kanazawa Station and Katamachi you'll find this market, reminiscent of Tokyo's old Tsukiji market. A bustling warren of fishmongers, buyers and…

  • Kanazawa Museum of Contemporary Art.

    21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art

    Kanazawa

    A low-slung glass cylinder, 113m in diameter, forms the perimeter of this contemporary gallery, which celebrated its 10th birthday in 2014. Museum entry…

  • Kanazawa Castle Park

    Kanazawa Castle Park

    Kanazawa

    Originally built in 1580, this massive structure was called the 'castle of 1000 tatami' and housed the Maeda clan for 14 generations until it was…

  • Kaikarō

    Kaikarō

    Kanazawa

    In Higashi-chaya-gai, Kaikarō is an early-19th-century geisha house refinished with contemporary fittings and art, including a red-lacquered staircase…

  • Myōryū-ji

    Myōryū-ji

    Kanazawa

    Completed in 1643 in Teramachi, the temple was designed to protect its lord from attack. It contains hidden stairways, escape routes, secret chambers,…

Articles

Latest stories from Kanazawa

Only use for Best sushi in Kanazawa article

Food and Drink

6 of the best places for sushi in Kanazawa, Japan’s sushi capital

Oct 28, 2024 • 5 min read

