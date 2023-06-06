Matsumoto

The vibrant city of Matsumoto (松本) sits in a fertile valley, with the magnificent northern Japan Alps, in all their splendour, to the west. Formerly known as Fukashi, Nagano Prefecture's second-largest city has been here since the 8th century. In the 14th and 15th centuries it was the castle town of the Ogasawara clan and it continued to prosper through the Edo period to the present.

  • Matsumoto-jō

    Matsumoto-jō

    Matsumoto

    Must-see Matsumoto-jō is Japan's oldest wooden castle and one of four castles designated National Treasures – the others are Hikone, Himeji and Inuyama…

  • Utsukushi-ga-hara Open Air Museum

    Utsukushi-ga-hara Open Air Museum

    Matsumoto

    Atop Utsukushi-ga-hara-kōgen plateau you'll find this seemingly random sculpture garden with some 350 pieces, mostly by Japanese sculptors. The…

  • Matsumoto Open-Air Architectural Museum

    Matsumoto Open-Air Architectural Museum

    Matsumoto

    Adjacent to the better-known Japan Ukiyo-e Museum, amid fields and rice paddies beneath the gaze of the Alps, stand these five examples of striking late…

  • Japan Ukiyo-e Museum

    Japan Ukiyo-e Museum

    Matsumoto

    Housing more than 100,000 woodblock prints, paintings, screens and old books, this renowned museum exhibits but a fraction of its collection. The museum…

  • Nawate-dōri

    Nawate-dōri

    Matsumoto

    Nawate-dōri, a few blocks south from the castle, is a popular street for a stroll. Vendors along this riverside walk sell antiques, souvenirs, and…

  • Kaichi School Museum

    Kaichi School Museum

    Matsumoto

    A few blocks north of the castle, the former Kaichi School is both an Important Cultural Property and the oldest elementary school in Japan, founded in…

  • Matsumoto City Museum of Art

    Matsumoto City Museum of Art

    Matsumoto

    This sleek museum has a good collection of the work of Japanese artists, many of whom hail from Matsumoto or whose art depicts scenes of the surrounding…

  • Matsumoto Timepiece Museum

    Matsumoto Timepiece Museum

    Matsumoto

    Home to Japan's largest pendulum clock (on the building's exterior) and over 300 other timepieces, including fascinating medieval Japanese creations, this…

