The Italian Lakes, while similar in some ways, each have a distinct personality, with experiences not found elsewhere. Lake Como has dazzling villas and Lake Maggiore is home to palace islands. Then there are the vibrant lanes of art-loving Lugano and Iseo’s Monte Isola with its idyllic island communities. Add the proximity of vibrant Milan and it’s easy to see why a visit here could be the beginning of a lifelong obsession.

That’s why we’ve created three week-long itineraries that will take you around the Italian Lakes and nearby cities. For a longer stay, combine multiple itineraries to build the Italian Lakes getaway of your dreams.

Left: A palace on Isola Bella in Lake Maggiore. Claudia Gori for Lonely Planet Right: Dive into the water in Lugano in Switzerland. Claudia Gori for Lonely Planet

1. Lake Maggiore, Lake Como and Lake Lugano: a week-long itinerary

7-day itinerary

Distance: 175km (108 miles)

Scenic villages dot the shores of the region’s easternmost lakes and lie near the area’s star attractions, including island palaces, historic villas and elaborate gardens – among the finest in Europe. More active adventures include cable-car rides to mountain summits, hilltop hikes and boating on the lake.

Stresa: 1 day

In Stresa, soak up the beauty of Maggiore on a lakeside stroll, then catch the boat out to the Borromean Islands. Spot Renaissance masterpieces and floral blooms at two palazzi, then have a meal on Isola dei Pescatori.

Advertisement

Detour: Cross the mountains to Lake Orta for a visit to a serene island, followed by a wander through the lanes of Orta San Giulio (4 hours).

Next stop: Take a 40-minute ferry from Stresa to Verbania.

Verbania: 1 day

Breathe in the scent of fresh blooms on the verdant pathways of Verbania's Villa Taranto. See the finely carved sculptures by Paolo Troubetzkoy at the Museo del Paesaggio, then have dinner by a lamplit piazza at Osteria del Castello.

Detour: Head to the hills for the Lago Maggiore Zipline; You’ll have sweeping views on the high-speed descents. This is also a great spot for mountain biking (3 hours).

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Verbania to Locarno.

Locarno: 1 day

Follow the lakeshore into Switzerland for a day in one of that country's sunniest towns. Wander the old quarter, stopping inside Castello Visconteo for a dose of history, then head to Falconeria Locarno to see eagles and falcons in action. Afterwards, head up the mountain by funicular and a cable car for a stunning, sky-high panorama and ample hiking opportunities.

Next stop: Take a 30-minute train from Locarno to Lugano.

Lugano: 2 days

Continue the Swiss foray in Lugano, one of the region’s most vibrant little cities. Spend a full day shopping, dining and sipping cocktails on pretty piazzas. Pack the next day with cultural adventures, including exhibitions at LAC and visits to art-filled churches.

Detour: Get your fill of medieval fortifications in the pretty town of Bellinzona, which is home to three imposing castles (4 hours).

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Lugano to Menaggio.

Menaggio: 1 day

This picturesque town by the water makes a fine base for exploring one of Lake Como's prettiest corners. Catch a boat across the lake to Bellaggio to poke into galleries, shops and cafes along its slender pedestrian lanes. Continue to Varenna, another enchanting village, for a nature fix in the gardens of Villa Monastero and a hilltop climb to Castello di Vezio.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Menaggio to Como.

Como: 1 day

If you haven’t had your fill of villas and gardens, set out along the Chilometro della Conoscenza, one of the finest promenades in Como. Otherwise, devote your time to the historic center, with its churches, intriguing silk museum and loads of boutiques, restaurants and cafes. Leave time for the funicular ride up to Brunate, where more mesmerizing views await.

Left: Admire art in the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan. KrimKate/Shutterstock Right: Santa Giulia museum in Brescia. Claudia Gori for Lonely Planet

2. The grand cities of the Italian Lakes: a week-long itinerary

7-day itinerary

Distance: 290km (180 miles)

Advertisement

Art, music, palaces, ancient ruins – the city centers of northern Italy have a trove of surprises in store for those who can part with the lakeshore. There’s much to explore on and off the cobblestones, with some magnificent detours (wineries, boat excursions, thermal springs and a lake island) along the way.

Milan: 2 days

Lombardy’s economic and cultural powerhouse has a wealth of famous sites. Start by visiting da Vinci’s renowned mural, The Last Supper, followed by more Renaissance art gazing at the Pinacoteca di Brera and Biblioteca Ambrosiana. Cap the day with canal-side drinks in Navigli. On day two, visit the Duomo and its terraces and catch a star-studded performance at La Scala.

Next stop: Take a 45-minute train from Milan to Bergamo.

Bergamo: 1 day

Take a scenic stroll through Bergamo's lower town before riding the funicular up to the Città Alta. Take in architectural treasures such as Santa Maria Maggiore and Cappella Colleoni, and then ascend the Torre Campeone for king-of-the-castle views.

Detour: Head up into the Brembana Valley for a soak in the thermal pools at San Pelligrino Terme (3 hours).

Next stop: Take an hour-long train from Bergamo to Brescia.

Brescia: 1 day

Step into the past in Brescia on a stroll through the open-air remnants of the ancients, including a Roman temple. Nearby, peruse more historic treasures at Santa Giulia, and then get off the beaten path on a subterranean walk with Brescia Underground.

Detour: Tack on a visit to lovely Lake Iseo. Catch a boat to Monte Isola for scenic strolls and a lakeside meal (4 hours).

Next stop: Take an hour-long train from Brescia to Cremona.

Cremona: half-day

Famed for its Stradivari violin connections, Cremona has a serious love affair with classical music. Learn all about the world’s finest stringed instruments at Museo del Violino, perhaps even catching a live concert there. Next, visit the Cattedrale di Cremona for a look at its rich frescoes. Don’t leave town without getting in a serious step workout climbing to the top of the Torrazzo, the town’s lofty bell tower.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour and 15 minutes from Cremona to Mantua.

Mantua: half-day

Get the lay of the land on a boat excursion of Mantua’s lakes, which offer fine views of the cityscape, as well as the nearby wetlands. After disembarking, visit the nearby Palazzo Ducale, a sprawling palace full of fine artwork and famous frescoes. Stop for a bite in Mantua’s vibrant center, then continue to Palazzo Te for a look at the erotic Renaissance displays.

Next stop: Take a 45-minute train from Mantua to Verona.

Verona: 2 days

Set with Renaissance piazzas, ancient Roman gates and picturesque bridges spanning the Adige River, Verona has an undeniable allure. Take in landmark attractions such as the art-filled Castelvecchio and the staggering Arena di Verona, while leaving plenty of time for leisurely alfresco meals.

Detour: Take in the rolling vineyards of Valpolicella, booking a tour and tasting at a winery (3 hours).

Left: The Isola del Garda on Lake Garda. Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock Right: The lakeside village of Malcesine. Lukasz Szwaj/Shutterstock

3. The best of Lake Garda: a week-long itinerary

7-day itinerary

Distance: 130km (81 miles)

Italy’s largest lake might be the most dramatic of them all, with powerful winds (a magnet for windsurfers and kitesurfers) and soaring mountain slopes – the setting for spectacular mountain biking. The lakeside villages are equally alluring, with medieval castles, ancient Roman ruins and thermal springs all woven into the landscape.

Sirmione: 1 day

Walk beneath the crenelated walls of Sirmione's 13th-century Rocca Scaligera, then have lunch on one of the town's vine-covered restaurant terraces. Afterward, take in the impressive Roman ruins of Grotte di Catullo, followed by some self-pampering at Aquaria Thermal SPA.

Detour: Head to Solferino to learn about a harrowing 19th-century battle at the Musei di Solferino and see the chilling Ossuary of Solferino (2 hours).

Next stop: Drive 20 minutes from Sirmione to Desenzano del Garda.

Desenzano del Garda: 1 day

Continue the journey into the ancient past in Desenzano del Garda at Villa Romana, where you can see mosaics and other fragments from 2000 years ago. Take a stroll through town, stopping at eye-catching shops and grabbing a bite or a coffee overlooking the Porto Vecchio.

Detour: Visit the mountaintop ruins of Rocca di Manerba, where you’ll find a scenic overlook and walking trails (2 hours).

Next stop: Drive 35 minutes from Desenzano del Garda to Salò.

Salò: 1 day

Start the day in Salò with a walk along the Lungolago di Salo, a waterfront promenade that stretches for 2km (1.24 miles). Catch a boat out to Isola del Garda, for an insightful tour through the villa and gardens of Garda’s only real island. In the afternoon, visit one of the lake’s best museums, the Museo di Salò, with eye-opening exhibits on Salò’s history.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour and 15 minutes from Salò to Riva del Garda.

Riva del Garda: 2 days

One of Garda’s liveliest little towns is also a great base for adventures. Take advantage of the lake's fabled winds by going windsurfing or kitesurfing, or taking a lesson. The mountains also beckon, whether you’re up for an adrenaline-fuelled mountain bike ride or an easy walk up to an old watchtower. The summit is the perfect setting for an afternoon aperitivo.

Next stop: Drive 40 minutes from Riva del Garda to Malcesine.

Malcesine: 1 day

The tiny lakeside village of Malcesine has been captivating visitors since the 18th century. Go early to beat the crowds for the cable-car ride up Monte Baldo. At the top, you’ll find sublime views and walking and mountain-biking trails. Head back down in the afternoon. Get an overview of the region’s history amid the fortified walls of Castello Scaligero, then have dinner on the old lanes.

Next stop: Drive 50 minutes from Malcesine to Bardolino.

Bardolino: 1 day

Bardolino has a love for the grape, a passion you can explore in depth at the Museo del Vino. There’s also a nearby museum devoted to olive oil, plus another museum hidden inside a fortress at Castello Scaligero.

Detour: After long days of travel, treat yourself to a relaxing visit to the natural pools of Parco Termale del Garda (2 hours).