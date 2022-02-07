Getty Images

Sirmione

Built on the end of an impossibly thin, appendix-like peninsula sticking out from the southern shore of Lake Garda, pretty Sirmione has drawn the likes of Catullus and Maria Callas to its banks over the centuries, and today millions of visitors follow in their footsteps for a glimpse of Lake Garda's prettiest village and a dip in its only hot spring.

Explore Sirmione

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sirmione.

    Grotte di Catullo

    Occupying 2 hectares at Sirmione's northern tip, this ruined 1st-century-AD Roman villa is a picturesque complex of teetering stone arches and tumbledown…

    Rocca Scaligera

    Expanding their influence northwards, the Scaligeri of Verona built this enormous square-cut castle right at the entrance to old Sirmione. Rising out of…

    Chiesa San Pietro in Mavino

    Sirmione's oldest church and its crumbling bell tower date from the 14th century, though it was built on the site of a much older temple. The surprisingly…

    Musei di Solferino

    The Musei di Solferino displays small cannons, uniforms and gilt-framed paintings of Solferino's 1859 conflict.

