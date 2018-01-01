The Parmigiano Reggiano - Parmesan Cheese Museum

The museum is located just outside the city of Parma. Parmigiano-Reggiano (also known as Parmesan cheese) is a typical product of Made in Italy. It is a hard granular cheese with a long and natural maturation. It’s a highly concentrated cheese and contains only 30% water and 70% nutrients. Parmigiano-Reggiano is produced exclusively in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and parts of the provinces of Mantua and Bologna, on the plains, hills and mountains enclosed between the rivers Po and Reno. The material displayed at the museum was collected from all 5 provinces where Parmigiano-Reggiano is produced. The objects on display can be placed in a time frame between the second half of the XIX century and the first half of the XX century. All objects necessary for the transformation of milk are present in the oldest part of the building, whereas in the newer part of the building are those elements of the production process which do not involve transformation. Here we can find the maturing process, marketing and sales, as well as information about use of the cheese in gastronomy and its history.Do not miss the opportunity to learn about this famous Italian cheese. The ticket includes cheese tasting.Next to the cheese plants, in more recent buildings you can find the Reception, a café and the Museum Shop where it is possible to buy Parmigiano-Reggiano, the tasting kit and publications, posters, cards and themed kitchen objects.