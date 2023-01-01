If ever a theatre were set to upstage the actors, it's the 18th-century Teatro Bibiena. Dimly lit and festooned with plush velvet, its highly unusual, intimate bell-shaped design sees four storeys of ornate, stucco balconies arranged around curving walls. It was specifically intended to allow its patrons to be seen – balconies even fill the wall behind the stage. You can wander round at will during the day or come to an evening performance to see the building come alive.

Just a few weeks after it opened in 1769 the theatre hosted a concert by a 14-year-old prodigy – one Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.