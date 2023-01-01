One of half a dozen squares that embellish Mantua's historic centre, the Broletto is home to the Palazzo del Podestà, once home to the city's highest official and adorned with a coat of arms, The piazza also features a white stone shrine dedicated to native son Virgil, depicting the Roman poet sitting at his desk.

The brick arch to the left, the Arengario, bears evidence of medieval Mantuan punishments. Prisoners were suspended from the iron rings in the ceiling and the ropes pulled taught, a torture known as squassi di corda.