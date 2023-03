Once the location of the town's vegetable market, Piazza delle Erbe is Mantua's most lively piazza. Its 13th-century Palazzo della Ragione sports a 15th-century clock tower at its south end that marks the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac.

Mantua's oldest church, the 11th-century Rotonda di San Lorenzo, sits just below street level alongside Palazzo della Ragione.