Welcome to Bergamo
The city's defining feature is a double identity. The ancient hilltop Città Alta (Upper Town) is a tangle of tiny medieval streets, embraced by 5km of Venetian walls. It lords it over the largely (but not entirely) modern Lower Town (Città Bassa). A funicular connects the two.
Top experiences in Bergamo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bergamo activities
4-Day Italian Lakes and Verona Tour from Milan
Popular with holidaying Italians and visitors wanting a slice of laid-back lakeside tranquility, the Italian Lakes of Lombardy are surrounded by picturesque scenery with forests, sleepy cobblestone towns and snow-capped mountain peaks. Spend three nights exploring the countryside and towns around lakes Orta, Maggiore, Como and Garda, with a guide. Enjoy free time in Orta San Guilio, Stresa, Bellagio and Sirmione and get to know the larger town of Como and city of Verona on walking tours. Boat rides around each of four lakes are included, as is your 4-star hotel accommodation in the towns of Como, Verona and either Brescia or Bergamo.Please note: Rates do not includes city taxes. City tax will be paid directly at the reception hotel desk at the arrival or at the check out according to the local city board procedure. City tax will change according to hotel category. Hotels are subject to availability at time of booking. In the rare event that the mentioned hotel is unavailable, you will be accommodated in another centrally located hotel of the same star rating.
4-Day Italian Lakes Tour from Milan
Day 1Departure from Milan city centre at 8.15am to the small and charming Lake Orta, in Orta San Giulio, surrounded by the sinuous hills of Piedmont. After a short walk, you'll arrive at the marina where a boat will transport you to the magical Island of San Giulio. After free time in the island and the village you'll continue to Stresa, the major city on Lake Maggiore. Free time for lunch and your visit to the local market. In the afternoon, by private boat you'll arrive at the beautiful Borromee islands: Pescatori Island, the smallest one and Bella Island, occupied by the majestic palace of the noble Italian family Borromeo. Departure to Como and arrival before dinner time. Accommodation on the heart of Como.Day 2 - BAfter breakfast, your second day will start with a nice walk in the centro of Como. Between March and October, you will have a nice cruise on Lake Como (duration around 2 hours) towards Bellagio, where you'll be invited to have a glass of Italian wine prosecco as welcome before your free time. Through a nice panoramic along the opposite side of the lake, you'll reach the old town of Bergamo, on the top of a hill. Beautiful medieval buildings, antique churches and narrow streets make this town as one of the most interesting place to see in the north of Italy. Later, you'll move to your hotel in the modern town, where in your free time you could enjoy the shopping or the museum area. Accommodation in the city centre of Bergamo.Day 3 - BDay starts after breakfast towards east: Lake Garda with its main village, Sirmione. There, you'll take a private boat in order to discover the area, typified by olive trees, an old Roman spa and an incredible hot spring at 70° C, 20 metres under the water. After your free time in the old town, you'll enjoy a nice panoramic road along the lake to its top, in the town of Riva del Garda. In the afternoon, you'll reach the marvellous town of Verona, where you'll enjoy a wonderful time in the charming street of the old town. Accommodation at the core of Verona.Day 4 - BAfter breakfast, your forth day will start with a complete visit to the city of Verona and its surroundings. Later, you'll move to Iseo, the beautiful little village on the lake that owns the same name. Here, you could have free time for your lunch trying one of the best Italian wines, the local Franciacorta, produced with a method similar to the French Champagne. Later, return back to Milan where you'll arrive not later then 5 pm.
Franciacorta Wine Tasting and Shopping Tour from Bergamo
Leave Bergamo on an air conditioned coach to reach the world famous Franciacorta Wine region. At your arrival you will enjoy a light lunch of typical local produce with a glass of sparking white wine to compliment your food perfectly. After lunch, your friendly guide will take to you one of best vineyards in the Franciacorta region. Here you will get to sample numerous award-winning wines and meet some of the industry's real producers. Because you will be going to a small boutique vineyard, there is plenty of time to talk to the wine makers and learn about how they produce such phenomenal wines. You will get to spend almost 2 hours in the vineyard. There is also ample time to stop for photos of the gorgeous Franciacorta scenery. At the end of the tour you will have plenty of time for shopping at the Franciacorta design outlet before your coach will drive you back to Bergamo.
Bergamo Half-Day Tour from Milan
Stretching for more than five kilometres, the medieval walls that once protected the hilly old town of Bergamo are one of the most important pieces of evidence of defensive structures in the fifteenth century. Celts, Goths, Romans and Lombards have all lived on the hill, but it was the four centuries under the Venetian rule that were the most significant in creating the town’s charming history and culture. From downtown to the top of the hill where your guided walking tour will pass through Piazza Vecchia, the heart of the old town. The tour continues to remarkable historical and religious monuments such as the town hall (Palazzo della Ragione), the St. Maria Maggiore cathedral, the Colleoni chapel and the baptistery. Take a moment to admire the beautiful mountain region that extends all the way to Lake Como. Marvel at the lush vegetation, villas, farmhouses and woods before finally heading back to the bus for Milan.
Verona and Sirmione Day Trip from Bergamo
Verona is a beautiful and romantic city, a prosperous medieval town in its own and also a popular tourist destination. Step back into Shakespearean times and call for your Romeo from Juliet’s balcony or visit the exceptionally preserved ancient Roman Arena where during the summer concerts and operas are still performed. You will also have free time to explore the narrow medieval streets and the renaissance palace that make up Verona’s historic center. The stunning lakeside towns around Lake Garda have fascinated visitors for centuries. The first people to fall in love with the area were the Romans, who made it a luxurious summer destination; and in Sirmione you can visit ruins and mosaics that mark their presence. Sirmione, which lies between the blue waters of Lake Garda and green olive trees, is undoubtedly one of the most romantic places on earth and its beauty has been praised by Roman poet Catullus since the early days. Visit the narrow medieval streets that burst with color, the moated castle, Rocca Scaligera or take a wander through the town’s most striking attraction, the grand Roman villa. Here you can admire the ruined walls and archaeological delights, including a charming carving of rabbits in the small museum. Back to Bergamo at the end of the tour.
Cooking Class with a Local Chef in Bergamo
Bergamo is one of northern Italy's most beguiling cities. This eastern Lombardy city offers a wealth of art and medieval Renaissance and baroque architecture. It's located in a privileged position overlooking the southern plains and breathtaking views. The city's defining feature is a double identity. The ancient hilltop città alta (upper town) is a tangle of tiny medieval streets, embraced by 5km of Venetian walls. It lords it over the largely (but not entirely) modern lower town (città bassa). A funicular connects the two.Meet your local chef and start this a taste experience through Italian flavours. Before cooking, taste delicious organic produce, such as award-winning extra-virgin olive oil and patés and learn all about italian recipes.Then, begin your cooking class. You can choose a gnocchi, pasta or meatloaf cooking class. Finally, taste the fruits of your labour and enjoy this delicious dish with a glass of fine wine.