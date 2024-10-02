Days are getting shorter and there’s a chill in the air, which can only mean one thing – peak hiking season is almost here. Sure, many would say spring and summer are top times for hitting the trails. But take a look below at the best hiking experiences in the US – including snow-covered forests, a candlelight stroll, and a canyon adventure without the crowds – and it’s clear that winter has plenty to offer.

Lace up your boots or grab a pair of snowshoes and poles and get moving. There’s no need for hikers to hibernate.

A perfect snowy day for a hike near the town of Golden, Colorado. Shutterstock

1. Apex Park Loop, Golden, Colorado

5.5 miles/ moderate

You don’t have to go too far outside of Denver to slip on a pair of snowshoes and experience an enchanted forest. Apex Park, which is about 30 minutes from the “Mile High City”, offers a year-round trail system that’s prime for snowshoeing and deer spotting. To create a 5.5-mile loop, start at the Argos trail, then follow the Magic Mountain, Enchanted Forest, and Apex trails. The Apex Trail is the one that loops back around and eventually connects with the Magic Mountain Trail to get you right back where you started from.

What you’ll need: Rent a pair of snowshoes and poles from the REI flagship store in downtown Denver or a locally owned outdoor shop, such as Feral in the Highlands neighborhood and Wilderness Exchange next to REI.

Where to stay: Life House, Lower Highlands will have you yearning to sleep in a bunk bed (seriously!) with their group-friendly rooms featuring bunks that are more like luxurious curtained coves than the furniture of your youth.

Where to eat: While staying at Life House, don’t miss its botanically inspired bar and restaurant, Wildflower. Digging into wildflower focaccia and potato croquettes made with marigolds is the perfect way to end a nature-filled day.

Slip on a good pair of hiking boots to tramp through snow and mud for your winter walking. Leah Lee/Shutterstock

2. Thompson County Park, West Saint Paul, Minnesota

1.7 miles/ easy

Dining by candlelight is nice, but hiking by candlelight is pure magic. Each January, Thompson County Park lines its paved trails with luminaries for an evening hike. They also offer free hot cocoa and access to warming bonfires strategically placed around the park for pre- or post-walk snuggling. Even when the Trails by Candlelight event isn’t happening, the paved trails, including a lakeside loop, make the park ideal for all-ages family strolls.

What you’ll need: Stick to the paved trails and you’ll just need warm shoes. Or, if there’s fresh powder, bring snow boots. The park also has 1.41 miles of snowshoeing trails, so pack your clawed footwear and poles if interested.

Where to stay: Warm up fireside in a premium room at Lora Hotel in Stillwater, built in a reimagined 19th-century brewery and set on the banks of the Saint Croix River.

Where to eat: Revival’s St. Paul location serves the kind of comfort food – hushpuppies, patty melts, and cheddar biscuits – that’ll fuel an evening hike, even on the chilliest nights.

3. Yosemite Valley Loop Trail, Yosemite National Park, California

11.5 miles/ moderate

Yosemite is one of the top 10 most visited national parks in the country, and in the summer, the Yosemite Valley Loop is crawling with adventurists scrambling to get a gander at Sentinel Rock, Cathedral Rocks, and the most grandiose granite formation of them all – El Capitan. But in the winter, it’s another story. Get an eyeful without the crowds (or anyone at all if you go in the morning). The full loop is just under 12 miles, but it’s possible to do a half loop that’s only 7.2 miles.

What you’ll need: While most of the trail is flat and paved, you’re still likely to encounter ice and snow (especially on the south side). Wear snowshoes or throw a pair of ice cleats in your backpack to be safe. At the very least, go with snow boots with good traction. You’ll also want to bring plenty of water and snacks, as there aren’t places to stop along the way.

Where to stay: The closest you can get to sleeping on the loop is staying at Yosemite Valley Lodge, which has two restaurants and a lounge that serves brandy-spiked Mariposa Coffee – perfect for some aprés-hike action.

Where to eat: Crampons and exquisite culinary experiences can go hand in hand if you head over to The Ahwahnee hotel for dinner (though you should change out of your snowshoes before you go). Take in the legendary dining room’s soaring ceilings, grand chandeliers, and live piano music while you feast on prime rib and housemade tarts.

Admire how snow changes this rocky landscape. Richard Semik/Shutterstock

4. Boynton Canyon and the Subway Cave, Sedona, Arizona

7.1 miles/ moderate

Red rocks, towering sandstone cliffs, and mind-boggling rock formations are a sure way to keep the winter blahs at bay. The Boynton Canyon portion of the hike is relatively easy, with mostly flat terrain. To get to the Subway Cave, however, you’ll have to keep an eye out for a distinctive alligator juniper tree (the bark looks like the skin of an alligator) around the two-mile mark – that’s your cue to veer off to the right on a more narrow trail. From there, it’s about a half mile to the cave, including scrambling up a sandstone incline, which is what makes this hike a moderate level. But once you get to the top and see the view – a red rock tunnel that looks like it’s separating to show off the lush canyon below – it’ll be worth it.

What you’ll need: Wear sneakers with good support (even better if you have hiking boots) and multiple layers. Average highs are mid-50s to low-60s, but can be brisk if you’re heading out early. And don’t forget your water bottle or sunscreen.

Where to stay: Enchantment Resort is a wellness wonderland, with a 42,000-square-foot spa called Mi ammo, in addition to 218 casita-style rooms and suites. The resort also, conveniently, backs up to Boynton Canyon.

Where to eat after or before: Before your hike, head to Hummingbird – a restaurant inside Mi ammo – for a breakfast that’ll fuel your journey without making you feel lethargic. Avocado toast or a superfood cereal bowl are both solid choices.

5. Sterling Pond and Long Trail, Stowe, Vermont

6 miles/ difficult

Spend an afternoon snowshoeing in solitude on this remote route where you’ll likely have the trails to yourself. The area, known as Smugglers’ Notch, got its name from the smugglers who used to move supplies along the rugged path through the mountains to and from Canada. Today, the narrow pass lined with 1,000 foot cliffs once is a bucket-list destination for snowshoers. It is steep at times, so some snowshoeing experience is recommended.

What you’ll need: Here’s a trail where you’ll definitely want snowshoes. Rent them in Stowe at Ranch Camp, Umiak Outdoor Outfitters or Trapp Family Lodge.

Where to stay: If you’re aching for more snowshoeing action (or you’re just a fan of The Sound of Music), check in to the Trapp Family Lodge, built by the real von Trapp family. In addition to Austrian-inspired accommodations, the property has 40 miles of groomed trails for snowshoeing and cross country skiing.

Where to eat: If you’ve ever wondered what Vermont would taste like in pizza form, find out at The Bench. Their "Vermonter pie" is covered in cheddar, blue cheese, apples and bacon, then drizzled with maple syrup.

Take a walk to San Antonio Hot Springs in New Mexico this winter for some forest soaking. Barbara babala/Shutterstock

6. San Antonio Hot Springs, Jemez Springs, New Mexico

1.4 or 11.4 miles out and back, depending on starting point/ easy to moderate

This hike includes a mid-route reward: a soothing soak in geothermal waters. The easiest option is to begin at the San Antonio Hot Springs Trailhead and hike about 0.7 miles to the springs. However, the last 5 miles leading to the trailhead is a dirt road that can make for a treacherous ride after the rain. A four-wheel drive vehicle is highly recommended. Otherwise, extend your hike (it’ll make you appreciate the soak even more) and add the 5-mile dirt road to your walk.

What you’ll need: Water (there’s nowhere to stop along the way), hiking shoes or boots, a bathing suit and a change of clothes. Winter temperatures can range from 20°F to 50°F.

Where to stay: Maintain your calming vibes at Cañon del Rio, an adobe-style bed and breakfast where you can listen to the Jemez River while you sip your morning coffee.

Where to eat: Cowpokes, city folks, bikers and hikers alike pull up a stool at Los Ojos Restaurant & Saloon for classic northern New Mexican dishes like Frito pies and chile rellenos smothered in red and green sauce.