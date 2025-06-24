With a glorious medieval town square, immense food scene and fascinating historic districts, Kraków is a cultural destination of deserved renown. But an expedition out of the city for at least a day can add more context to your travels in Poland. Whether you are looking for natural or artificial wonders, either haunting or inspiring or charming, these five day trips give a real peek into Polish culture.

1. Choose your own outdoor adventure in Zakopane

Travel time: 2 hours

How to travel: by bus

At the base of the Tatra Mountains sits Zakopane, the best known mountain resort in Poland. With skiing in the winter and incredible hiking trails in the summer, this classic Polish holiday destination is bursting with adventurous outdoor activities to occupy you for a day or a weekend. It’s easy to compare to the Alps, and those spectacular views and crystal-clear lakes are on offer no matter the season.

Extend to a full weekend in the summer and you can venture a little further to the Dunajec River for a leisurely float on a traditional wooden raft while soaking up the sun.

How to get to Zakopane from Kraków:

Buses leave from the MDA bus station two or three times an hour throughout the day; the journey takes up to two and a half hours. Zakopane is also accessible by rail in two to over four hours, depending on the train.

Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. praszkiewicz/Shutterstock

2. Confront history at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum

Travel time: 2 hours

How to travel: by bus

Little has changed at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest extermination camp created by Nazi Germany, since it was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

The black wrought-iron sign that reads "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work sets you free") still hangs above the entrance gates of Auschwitz I. It was the lie that greeted some 1.1 million Jews, Poles and Roma before they were murdered here, many in specially built gas chambers using the chemical agent Zyklon B. Before the invasion, Poland was home to more than three million Jews, the largest population in Europe. By the end of the war, numbers had fallen to between 180,000 and 240,000.

Exhibitions detailing prisoners' daily life are installed around the complex, giving a harrowing look into existence at the camp. While some visitors prefer to explore independently (allow at least 90 minutes to cover both camps), multilanguage tours are the best way to see the sites, with added context and stories provided by the guides. These leave up to every 15 minutes from the museum entrance, depending on the language. A free shuttle bus runs between the two.

How to get to Auschwitz from Kraków:

Located about 70km (44 miles) west of Kraków in Oświęcim, you can reach Auschwitz by car in less than two hours. Buses are your best public transportation option – they depart from the MDA bus station and go directly to the Auschwitz I entrance. Daily trains also run direct from Kraków; the trip takes about 60–90 minutes, and the train station is 2km (1.2 miles) from the museum.

Niepołomice Forest. askoluba/Shutterstock

3. Take refuge in the Niepołomice Forest

Travel time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

How to travel: by bus

From a 13th-century royal hunting ground to a wildlife haven for the continent's largest mammal – the endangered wisent (European bison), about 30 of which roam freely here – the 110-sq-km (42-sq-mile) Niepołomice Forest is a natural wonder laced with marked and unmarked trails.

Pack a lunch – you've got a full day ahead. The 8km (5-mile) red path leads to the heart of the forest and the edge of the wisents' protected breeding grounds, while the more challenging 14km (8.7-mile) green trail follows the original Royal Road, which once cut through here. The 12km (7.5-mile) blue trail is a more sombre stroll, leading to mass graves from WWII.

How to get to the Niepołomice Forest from Kraków:

Bus 301 runs to Niepołomice town square, 26km (16 miles) east of Kraków, and from there it's about a 1.5km (1-mile) walk to the forest. Trains also go to the nearby towns of Stanisławice, Kłaj and Cikowice, each of which offers access to different areas of the forest.

Wieliczka Salt Mine. kanuman/Getty Images

4. Descend into the Wieliczka Salt Mine

Travel time: 45 minutes

How to travel: by train

The labyrinth of tunnels and chambers, salt-built sculptures, cavernous chapels, striking sodium chloride chandeliers and shafts of the Wieliczka Salt Mine have been fascinating tourists since 1722. Only 14km (8.7 miles) from Kraków, the mine was producing table salt as recently as 2007 and is now one of Poland's most popular attractions – you can see salt-mining technology in action and an underground lake.

Don't plan to do anything else for the day as the UNESCO site will keep you busy enough. Once you've quenched your salt-formation thirst, head aboveground for a coffee in Wieliczka's traditional town square.

How to get to Wieliczka from Kraków:

Wieliczka is reachable by train and bus in 30–45 minutes. Several tour operators, including Cracow City Tours, give bus tours to the mine, starting from 280zł (US$76) in English.

Bronze statues in Wrocław. Fotokon/Shutterstock

5. Hunt for dwarves in Wrocław

Travel time: 3 hours

How to travel: by train

The fourth-largest city in Poland, Wrocław is brimming with culture and interesting attractions. Enjoy a hot wine in the vibrant Rynek (Old Town Square) before exploring the Prussian-, Bohemian- and Austrian-influenced architecture throughout this eclectic city. See the Gothic influence in the Old Town Hall facade, and climb to the top of the Cathedral of St John the Baptist for an incredible view over the city.

The birthplace of the Orange Alternative, the anti-Soviet movement, Wrocław is historically significant too. A cheeky nod to the cultural crusade takes the form of 300-plus bronze dwarves, going about their everyday work on most street corners. Collect a map from the tourist information point to find them all.

How to get to Wrocław from Kraków:

Located 270km (168 miles) north of Kraków, Wrocław is a three-hour train ride away. Book your ticket in advance to guarantee a space on this popular train, either in person at the Kraków train station or online. If you have a car, driving is also an option – the A4 directly connects the two cities.