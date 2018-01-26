Tierra del Fuego National Park Private Tour with Port Pickup

When your cruise ship arrives at the Ushuaia port, you’ll be picked up by your professional guide and taken 7 miles (11 km) outside of the city to Tierra del Feugo National Park, the southernmost national park in the world. You'll immediately begin to see a change in scenery as you drive past picturesque Patagonian lakes, lagoons and rivers -- bodies of water that all exit through the famous Beagle Channel. Passing Mt Susana, you'll arrive at the old prison, now the site of the Southern Fuegian Railway (also known as the End of the World Train). Here, you have the option to enjoy a train ride (own expense), which will take you along the route of the old railway that once held prisoners who chopped timber from the forest and transported it to the city. Admire the glacial scenery filled with beautiful valleys, lakes, mountains and Ensenada Bay, punctuated by Isla Redonda. Back in your vehicle, cross the Lapataia River bridge and choose from several different low-impact hiking trails. Your guide can take you on a scenic hike to places such as Laguna Negra, Laguna Verde and Mirador Lapataia. Along the way, keep an eye out for birds, as these are great bird-watching spots.Continue driving until you reach Lapataia Bay, where you can take a short hike along the canal. Among the rocks, you’ll see abundant sea mussels, limpets and snails, as well as various traces of the people who once inhabited this area thousands of years ago. After your tour, you’ll be taken back to the Ushuaia port. Worry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Ushuaia port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.