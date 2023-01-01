Quinta Los Ombúes

This beautiful quinta (country house) is now a museum that's worth a look. The rooms leading off the Spanish-style central patio contain period furniture and antiques as well as a few of the personal belongings of the house's most celebrated former resident, Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson. It was here in 1813 that Sánchez is said to have sung the first ever rendition of the Marcha Patriótica (now the Argentine national anthem). Don't miss the impeccably maintained gardens with river views.