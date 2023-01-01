Villa Ocampo

This beautifully restored mansion and Unesco-protected site was once the home of Victoria Ocampo (1890–1979), a feminist writer, publisher and intellectual who founded the magazine Sur. It's worth timing your visit to coincide with one of the excellent guided tours (in English and Spanish) of the property, which once hosted the likes of Graham Greene, Albert Camus, Le Corbusier and Pablo Neruda. Call ahead as it sometimes closes for private events.