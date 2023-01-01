Museo Pueyrredón

This colonial villa was once the home of revolutionary hero General Juan Martín de Pueyrredón. Inside the building has been beautifully preserved and contains historical displays and re-creations of the colonial-era kitchen, living room, bedroom and dining room complete with period furniture and historical portraits. The glorious gardens have sweeping views down to the river.

Note the algarrobo (carob tree) under which Pueyrredón and José de San Martín planned battle strategies against the Spanish during the wars of independence.

To get here from the cathedral, walk five blocks south down Av Libertador, turn left onto Sáenz Peña and after two blocks turn right onto Rivera Indarte.