Parque Temaikén

The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast

Outside Buenos Aires is Parque Temaikén, which – like other zoos in the area – is in the process of being transformed into a 'bioparque', meaning it will house only animals native to Argentina. It's 50km northwest of BA; take bus 60 marked ‘Escobar’ from Plaza Italia in BA or Tigre.

