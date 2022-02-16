©Buenaventuramariano/Getty Images

Coastal Patagonia

Patagonia’s cavorting right whales, penguin colonies and traditional Welsh settlements are all accessed by Argentina’s coastal RN 3. While this paved road takes in some fascinating maritime history, it also travels long yawning stretches of landscape that blur the horizon like a never-ending blank slate. It’s also a favored travel route for oversized trucks on long-haul trips.

Wildlife enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the world-renowned Península Valdés, the continent’s largest Magellanic penguin colonies at Área Natural Protegida Punta Tombo, and Reserva Natural Ría Deseado’s diverse seabird population. The quiet villages of Puerto San Julián and Camarones make for quiet seaside retreats, while Gaiman tells the story of Welsh settlement through a lazy afternoon of tea and cakes.

Explore Coastal Patagonia

  • M

    Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio

    Showcasing the most important fossil finds in Patagonia, this natural-history museum offers outstanding life-size dinosaur exhibits and more than 1700…

  • E

    EcoCentro

    Celebrating the area’s unique marine ecosystem, this masterpiece brings an artistic sensitivity to extensive scientific research. There are exhibits on…

  • R

    Reserva Faunística Península Valdés

    Lying on Argentina's barren eastern Patagonian coast, this oddly shaped peninsula is home to some of the country's richest wildlife. Elephant seals,…

  • Á

    Área Natural Protegida Punta Tombo

    Continental South America’s largest penguin nesting ground, Área Natural Protegida Punta Tombo has a colony of more than half a million Magellanic…

  • P

    Punta Norte

    At the far end of Península Valdés, solitary Punta Norte boasts an enormous mixed colony of sea lions and elephant seals. Its remote location means it is…

  • M

    Museo Nacional del Petróleo

    This museum provides an insider look at the social and historical aspects of petroleum development. Don’t expect balanced treatment of oil issues – it was…

  • C

    Cabo Dos Bahías

    A rough 30km southeast of Camarones, the isolated rookery Cabo Dos Bahías attracts far fewer visitors than Punta Tombo, making it an excellent alternative…

  • P

    Playa Unión

    The region’s principal playground, Playa Unión is a long stretch of white-sand beach with blocks of summer homes and restaurants serving crisp, fresh…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coastal Patagonia.

