Museo Escenográfico Botica del Ángel

For an overview of the world of Argentinian showbiz, join a tour of the wonderfully kitsch former home of the late Eduardo Bergara Leumann, the flamboyant TV presenter and actor who was Argentina's answer to Liberace. Famous for hosting raucous parties in the 1960s, the house is a temple to Argentine popular culture, with every square inch covered with glitz, gilded angels, mirrors and memorabilia. The space also hosts frequent concerts and cultural performances: see website for details.