Museo Mundial del Tango

Buenos Aires

Located below the Academia Nacional del Tango is this small museum. Just a couple of large rooms are filled with tango memorabilia, from old records and photos to historical literature and posters. Tango shoes are also featured, but the highlight has to be one of Carlos Gardel’s famous fedora hats. Signage is in Spanish.

