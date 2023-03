Dylan Thomas referred to this august institution as 'the museum which should have been in a museum'. Founded in 1834, it remains charmingly low-tech, from the eccentric Cabinet of Curiosities to the glass cases of archaeological finds from Gower caves. Pride of place goes to the Mummy of Hor at the top of the stairs, which has been resting here since 1887 – a video in the display room explains the process of its repair and conservation.