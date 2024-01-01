Dylan Thomas Birthplace

Swansea (Abertawe)

LoginSave

The bad boy of Welsh poetry was born in this unassuming Uplands house and it's here that he wrote two-thirds of his poetry. The house has been lovingly restored and furnished in period style, and can be visited on a guided tour (bookings advised). You can even stay the night if you're really keen (rooms £150).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial View.Carreg Cennen.Castles.Historic Sites

    Carreg Cennen

    16.19 MILES

    Dramatically perched atop a steep limestone crag, high above the River Cennen, are the brooding ruins of Wales' ultimate romantic castle, visible for…

  • National Botanic Garden of Wales

    National Botanic Garden of Wales

    17.14 MILES

    Concealed in the rolling Tywi valley countryside, this lavish complex opened in 2000 and is still maturing. Formerly an aristocratic estate, the garden…

  • Pen-y-Fan

    Pen-y-Fan

    29.08 MILES

    Ascending Pen-y-Fan (886m), the tallest peak in the Brecon Beacons, is one of the most popular hikes in the park (around 350,000 people make the climb…

  • Dinefwr

    Dinefwr

    18.24 MILES

    This idyllic, 324-hectare, beautifully landscaped estate, immediately west of Llandeilo, incorporates a deer park, pasture, woods, an Iron Age fort, the…

  • Worms Head

    Worms Head

    15.79 MILES

    The western extremity of the Gower is guarded by this mile-long promontory, which turns into an island at high tide. Worms Head takes its name from the…

  • Aberglasney Gardens

    Aberglasney Gardens

    18.39 MILES

    Wandering through these formal walled gardens feels a bit like walking into a Jane Austen novel. They date originally from Elizabethan times, have evolved…

  • Garn Goch

    Garn Goch

    19.55 MILES

    You're likely to have the impressive remains of Garn Goch to yourself. One of the largest Iron Age sites in Wales, it comprises a smaller hill fort…

  • Cliff Railway

    Cliff Railway

    27.51 MILES

    This extraordinary piece of Victorian engineering sees two cars, linked by a steel cable, descend and ascend the steeply sloping cliff face according to…

View more attractions

Nearby Swansea (Abertawe) attractions

1. Glynn Vivian Art Gallery

0.91 MILES

The seemingly never-ending refurbishment of Swansea's main art gallery was still in progress when we last visited. By the time you read this, the elegant…

2. Egypt Centre

0.96 MILES

Swansea University's collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities, some 5000 artefacts donated by various British institutions and collectors, includes a…

3. Swansea Castle

1.03 MILES

Only a small pocket of the central city around Wind St and Castle Sq escaped the WWII bombing raids and retains a remnant of Georgian and Victorian…

4. Plantasia

1.15 MILES

The name may conjure up images of Disney's hippos in tutus, but it's smaller critters that feature in this glass pyramid, parked between the depressingly…

5. Swansea Museum

1.17 MILES

Dylan Thomas referred to this august institution as 'the museum which should have been in a museum'. Founded in 1834, it remains charmingly low-tech, from…

6. National Waterfront Museum

1.17 MILES

Housed in a 1901 dockside warehouse with a striking glass and slate extension, this museum's 15 hands-on galleries explore Wales' commercial maritime…

7. Dylan Thomas Centre

1.26 MILES

Housed in the former guildhall, this unassuming museum contains absorbing displays on the Swansea-born poet's life and work. It pulls no punches in…

8. Clyne Gardens

2.21 MILES

Spanning 20 hectares, these magnificent gardens are particularly impressive in spring, when the azaleas and rhododendrons are at their most spectacular…