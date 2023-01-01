Dylan Thomas Centre

Housed in the former guildhall, this unassuming museum contains absorbing displays on the Swansea-born poet's life and work. It pulls no punches in examining the propensity of Dylan Thomas for puffing up his own myth; he was eventually trapped in the legend of his excessive drinking. Aside from the collection of memorabilia, what really brings his writing to life are recordings of of his work performed, part of the centre's permanent, interactive 'Love the Words' exhibition.

There's also a high-powered calendar of talks, drama and workshops.