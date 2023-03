Only a small pocket of the central city around Wind St and Castle Sq escaped the WWII bombing raids and retains a remnant of Georgian and Victorian Swansea, along with the ruins of this 14th-century castle (closed to the public). Mostly destroyed by Cromwell in 1647, it had a brief renaissance as a Victorian prison, and later as the site of the offices of the South Wales Daily Post when Dylan Thomas worked for the paper, in the 1930s.