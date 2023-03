The seemingly never-ending refurbishment of Swansea's main art gallery was still in progress when we last visited. By the time you read this, the elegant Italianate building will probably have reopened and the public will once again have access to its prestigious collection of Welsh art – Richard Wilson, Gwen John, Ceri Richards, Shani Rhys James – along with works by Claude Monet and Lucien Freud and a large ceramics collection.