This spectacular and forbidding castle was the home of the earls of Pembroke for over 300 years and the birthplace of Henry VII, the first Tudor king. A…
South Pembrokeshire
South Pembrokeshire boasts some of Wales' best sandy beaches and most spectacular limestone formations and makes an impressive starting point for the Pembrokeshire Coast Path (PCP).
Once known as Little England Beyond Wales, it was divided from the north by the Landsker Line – a physical and then a linguistic barrier roughly following the old Norman frontier. The divide is less pronounced now, but there's a noticeable English feel to places like Tenby, especially in summer, when the masses descend with their buckets and spades, building miniature replicas of the castles their ancestors once used to keep the Welsh at bay. Those sturdy fortifications are still visible in Tenby, Manorbier, Carew and Haverfordwest, reaching their apotheosis at Pembroke Castle.
Explore South Pembrokeshire
- PPembroke Castle
This spectacular and forbidding castle was the home of the earls of Pembroke for over 300 years and the birthplace of Henry VII, the first Tudor king. A…
- Barafundle Bay
Regularly voted one of Britain's most beautiful beaches, Barafundle Bay is a scenic 10-minute walk south along the coast path from Stackpole Quay (turn…
- CCarew Castle
Looming romantically over the River Carew, its gaping windows reflected in the glassy water, this craggy castle is an impressive sight. The rambling…
- CCaldey Island
Connected to Tenby by a seasonal boat service, Caldey Island is home to grey seals, sea birds and a red-topped, whitewashed monastery that houses a…
- SSt Govan's Chapel
One of the most dramatic sights on this extraordinary stretch of coast is this 13th-century chapel, wedged into a slot in the cliffs, just out of reach of…
- NNarberth Museum
Housed in a wonderfully atmospheric restored bonded-stores building, this volunteer-staffed and passionately well-maintained museum celebrates the rich…
- FFreshwater West
Wild and windblown, this 2-mile strand of golden sand and silver shingle backed by acres of dunes is Wales' best surf beach, sitting wide open to the…
- BBosherston Lily Ponds
Criss-crossed by a network of footpaths and wooden bridges, these famous ponds are a wonderfully tranquil spot for a stroll. The lilies bloom in June and…
- FFolly Farm
If your toddler's tolerance for castles and churches is waning, this combination zoo, petting farm, fun fair and amusement park could be the antidote…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout South Pembrokeshire.
See
Pembroke Castle
This spectacular and forbidding castle was the home of the earls of Pembroke for over 300 years and the birthplace of Henry VII, the first Tudor king. A…
See
Barafundle Bay
Regularly voted one of Britain's most beautiful beaches, Barafundle Bay is a scenic 10-minute walk south along the coast path from Stackpole Quay (turn…
See
Carew Castle
Looming romantically over the River Carew, its gaping windows reflected in the glassy water, this craggy castle is an impressive sight. The rambling…
See
Caldey Island
Connected to Tenby by a seasonal boat service, Caldey Island is home to grey seals, sea birds and a red-topped, whitewashed monastery that houses a…
See
St Govan's Chapel
One of the most dramatic sights on this extraordinary stretch of coast is this 13th-century chapel, wedged into a slot in the cliffs, just out of reach of…
See
Narberth Museum
Housed in a wonderfully atmospheric restored bonded-stores building, this volunteer-staffed and passionately well-maintained museum celebrates the rich…
See
Freshwater West
Wild and windblown, this 2-mile strand of golden sand and silver shingle backed by acres of dunes is Wales' best surf beach, sitting wide open to the…
See
Bosherston Lily Ponds
Criss-crossed by a network of footpaths and wooden bridges, these famous ponds are a wonderfully tranquil spot for a stroll. The lilies bloom in June and…
See
Folly Farm
If your toddler's tolerance for castles and churches is waning, this combination zoo, petting farm, fun fair and amusement park could be the antidote…
Guidebooks
Learn more about South Pembrokeshire
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.