Valle Crucis Abbey

The dignified ruins of this Cistercian abbey are a 2-mile walk north of Llangollen. Founded in 1201 by Madog ap Gruffydd, ruler of northern Powys, its largely Gothic form predates its more famous sibling at Tintern (which, on the eve of Valle Crucis' 1537 dissolution, was its only rival as the richest Cistercian abbey in the land). A small interpretive centre brings the monks’ daily routines to life, and plays and other events sometimes animate the peaceful grounds.