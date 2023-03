The ever-visible ragged arches and tumbledown walls of Dinas Brân (Crow Castle) mark the remnants of a short-lived 13th-century castle of which it was said 'there was not a mightier in Wales nor a better in England'. Burnt by defenders in anticipation of capture by Edward I, there's little left of it today – fabulous 360-degree views over the Dee and surrounding countryside are the real reward for the steep 1½-hour return walk from town.